Union Street art gallery closes due to ‘lack of footfall’

The owners said the closure was the result of “death by 1,000 cuts”.

The Enid Hutt Gallery at 502 Union Street is now closed. Image: Heather Fowlie
By Liza Hamilton

Aberdeen’s Enid Hutt Gallery has closed its Union Street location, with the owners blaming lack of footfall.

The closure marks the latest business casualty on the city’s main thoroughfare, following the shutdowns of Esslemont restaurant and Mac’s Pizzeria, the Royal Bank of Scotland, Visit Scotland Tourist Office, Bravissimo and SK:N.

Gallery director Clarke Hutt, who runs the business alongside brother Kevin and mother Enid, said the closure was “death by 1,000 cuts” for the Aberdeen-based business.

It has been in Union Street for more than a decade.

The owners will now concentrate their efforts on the Enid Hutt Gallery in Kirkcaldy, Fife.

A sad goodbye to Aberdeen

Mr Hutt expressed sadness over the closure of the Aberdeen gallery, but said it was no longer financially viable.

“It’s a massive step for us, especially after being in Aberdeen for 15 years,” he said. “We’ve met some amazing people, certainly friends for life.”

Sarah Maxwell and Kevin Hutt from the Enid Hutt Gallery. Image: Scott Baxter

In stark contrast to Aberdeen, Mr Hutt explained that the family’s gallery in Kirkcaldy is thriving, and that is where they will now focus their efforts.

“It’s disappointing, because when we first arrived things were so positive in Aberdeen, but the gallery is just not viable anymore,” he said.

“Because we are so busy in Kirkcaldy it makes it even more difficult to keep making the long trips back and forth.

“There are a multitude of reasons that point to it just not being worth continuing, but mainly it’s down to lack of footfall and changing staff.”

Enid Hutt Aberdeen gallery closed down

Despite the closure, Mr Hutt expressed admiration for the efforts of Our Union Street and Bob Keillor, who are working to help revitalise the area.

“Really the Kirkcaldy gallery has been subsidising the Aberdeen location,” he admitted.

“When that happens, the only option left is to close. Maintaining business resilience is crucial.”

The Enid Hutt Gallery will continue to operate out of Kirkcaldy following the closure of its gallery on Union Street. Image: Liza Hamilton

Meanwhile, Mr Hutt remains positive about the future of the business and hopes to return to Aberdeen if the conditions improve.

“The business in Kirkcaldy, it just thrives constantly; it’s just a phenomenal catchment, we have customers from Edinburgh, Glasgow and Perth,” he explained.

“You draw a big circle and its amazing where the people come from, it is booming – but not so much in Aberdeen.

“It’s amazing to me, after all the billions of pounds that have gone through Aberdeen, that this has happened here.

“Scotland is so accessible so hopefully we can welcome people down from Aberdeen.”

