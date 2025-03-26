Aberdeen safety firm moves to new ETZ headquarters after seven-figure investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen safety firm moves to new ETZ headquarters after seven-figure investment

The site was given a "significant refurbishment" ahead of the relocation.

By Kelly Wilson
Ross Safety & Survival employees at the new headquarters. Image: Mearns & Gill
An Aberdeen safety equipment firm has moved to new premises within the Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) following a seven-figure investment.

Ross Safety & Survival has relocated to the larger headquarters, on Crawpeel Road, as part of ongoing expansion plans.

The new premises includes 28,647 sq ft of warehouse and office space, with an additional 45,843 sq ft yard area to accommodate expanded operations.

New jobs are expected to be created but numbers are unknown.

The Altens Industrial Estate facility includes onsite manufacturer-approved testing, inspection, repair and laundering of life-saving equipment, including lifejackets, personal locator beacons (PLBs) and immersion suits.

‘Major milestone’ for Ross Safety & Survival

Work on the facility began in August 2024, and it’s claimed the relocation marks the largest letting in Aberdeen this year, secured through Aberdeen One Property.

Ross Safety & Survival, which was founded in 2001, currently has 25 employees.

Ross Safety & Survival has invested a seven-figure sum in new premises within Aberdeen’s ETZ. Image: Mearns & Gill

Martin Ross, Ross Safety & Survival managing director, said: “This move is a major milestone as we continue to invest in Aberdeen and expand our capabilities to serve our clients more effectively.

“The new facility allows us to enhance our service offerings and strengthen our position as a trusted provider of safety solutions to the energy sector.”

ETZ funding

The expansion has been made possible with support from the ETZ, via its property improvement fund.

David Milne, general manager, said: “Our new premises is a reflection of our long-term commitment to both our customers and employees.

“The investment in this facility ensures we have the capacity and infrastructure to support our growth while maintaining the highest standards of safety and service.”

David Milne, general manager and Martin Ross, managing director of Ross Safety & Survival. Image: Mearns & Gill

Ross Safety & Survival’s move follows a period of sustained growth, including the launch of a new facility in Houston, Texas, in August last year.

The company’s said the expansion will allow it to support clients across North and South America.

Martin said: “The expansion into Houston, alongside our move to a larger Aberdeen headquarters, is part of a broader strategy to ensure we continue to deliver outstanding service to our customers worldwide.

“By investing in both infrastructure and people, we are positioning Ross Safety & Survival to support our customers and drive continued growth in the years ahead.”

Conversation