Aberdeen safety firm moves to new ETZ headquarters after seven-figure investment

An Aberdeen safety equipment firm has moved to new premises within the Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) following a seven-figure investment.

Ross Safety & Survival has relocated to the larger headquarters, on Crawpeel Road, as part of ongoing expansion plans.

The new premises includes 28,647 sq ft of warehouse and office space, with an additional 45,843 sq ft yard area to accommodate expanded operations.

New jobs are expected to be created but numbers are unknown.

The Altens Industrial Estate facility includes onsite manufacturer-approved testing, inspection, repair and laundering of life-saving equipment, including lifejackets, personal locator beacons (PLBs) and immersion suits.

‘Major milestone’ for Ross Safety & Survival

Work on the facility began in August 2024, and it’s claimed the relocation marks the largest letting in Aberdeen this year, secured through Aberdeen One Property.

Ross Safety & Survival, which was founded in 2001, currently has 25 employees.

Martin Ross, Ross Safety & Survival managing director, said: “This move is a major milestone as we continue to invest in Aberdeen and expand our capabilities to serve our clients more effectively.

“The new facility allows us to enhance our service offerings and strengthen our position as a trusted provider of safety solutions to the energy sector.”

ETZ funding

The expansion has been made possible with support from the ETZ, via its property improvement fund.

David Milne, general manager, said: “Our new premises is a reflection of our long-term commitment to both our customers and employees.

“The investment in this facility ensures we have the capacity and infrastructure to support our growth while maintaining the highest standards of safety and service.”

Ross Safety & Survival’s move follows a period of sustained growth, including the launch of a new facility in Houston, Texas, in August last year.

The company’s said the expansion will allow it to support clients across North and South America.

Martin said: “The expansion into Houston, alongside our move to a larger Aberdeen headquarters, is part of a broader strategy to ensure we continue to deliver outstanding service to our customers worldwide.

“By investing in both infrastructure and people, we are positioning Ross Safety & Survival to support our customers and drive continued growth in the years ahead.”