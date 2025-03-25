Workers accuse Inverness Pizza Hut owners of ‘wage theft’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Workers accuse Inverness Pizza Hut owners of ‘wage theft’

Trade union Unite has accused the firm of a "systemic attack" on pay and conditions.

By Alex Banks & Paul Malik
Pizza Hut takeaway workers in Inverness are protesting. Image: Google Maps
Workers have protest against the Inverness Pizza Hut owners over “wage theft” and “abusive working conditions”.

Staff across 23 Pizza Hut takeaways in Scotland claim the actions of franchise bosses Glenshire Brands are “breaking the law”.

Trade union Unite has accused the firm of a “systemic attack” on the pay and conditions of around 200 workers.

Glenshire Brands took over the stores including the one on Strothers Lane in Inverness, in 2022, but Unite said cooks, cleaners and delivery drivers have also been denied breaks.

‘The behaviour is deplorable’

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the behaviour of Glenshire Brands across Pizza Hut outlets is “deplorable and reprehensible”.

The union claims that on March 10 the company announced the drivers’ commission was being removed with immediate effect.

The payment, which amounted to £1.45 per delivery or up to £80 a week, had been paid for more than 15 years.

Ms Graham said: “The company has launched a full-on assault on workers’ pay and conditions which will have a serious impact on our members’ take-home pay.

“The Pizza Hut workers can be assured of Unite’s complete determination to hold this rogue employer to account.”

Unite claims workers could now see their annual wages being reduced by thousands of pounds.

Unite the Union general-secretary Sharon Graham.
Unite the Union general-secretary Sharon Graham. Image: Jacob King/PA Wire

Workers staged a protest in Edinburgh on Tuesday following the accusations.

Inverness Pizza Hut also hit by ‘attacks on annual leave’

Unite claims Pizza Hut workers across all 23 stores have also been hit by “attacks on annual leave and rest breaks entitlements”.

At the beginning of March, a new policy was introduced so all leave requests must be made four weeks in advance.

However, the company did not permit a carry-over of the annual holiday period after March 31.

Pizza Hut workers have also had the on-shift meal and staff discount removed.

The company has also retroactively docked workers’ pay for rest breaks that they did not take.

Pizza Hut response

A spokesperson for Fife-based Glenshire said: “We can confirm that we received the two collective grievances on Sunday March 23, with the first relating to our delivery drivers’ compensations and the second relating to concerns including annual leave and rest break policies.

“These grievances will be thoroughly investigated in line with our grievance process.

Around 200 Pizza Hut workers will protest over “wage theft”.

“Glenshire is absolutely committed to robust employment practices including honouring all annual leave and break entitlement for our almost 800 colleagues.

“Driver commissions have not been reduced, rather the remuneration model has changed from a ‘per delivery’ amount to a ‘per mile’ basis to better reflect fuel expenses and ensuring insurance costs are covered.

“Alongside this, we have increased gross pay rates by bringing forward the National Living Wage and Minimum Wage increases by up to £1.20 per hour.

“There are categorically no blanket changes to self-employed contracts taking place. In addition, there have been no changes to break policies or annual leave entitlement.

“We are very much listening to our colleagues, to understand where there are any concerns and how we can swiftly resolve these and have organised internal meetings to hear their concerns.”

A spokesperson for Pizza Hut UK said: “Although Glenshire Group operates as an independent franchisee and is ultimately responsible for its own employment practices, we take these allegations seriously.

“Glenshire will be actively engaging in the coming days with any concerned employees, and we will continue to investigate this situation.”

