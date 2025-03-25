Workers accuse Inverness Pizza Hut owners of ‘wage theft’

Workers have protest against the Inverness Pizza Hut owners over “wage theft” and “abusive working conditions”.

Staff across 23 Pizza Hut takeaways in Scotland claim the actions of franchise bosses Glenshire Brands are “breaking the law”.

Trade union Unite has accused the firm of a “systemic attack” on the pay and conditions of around 200 workers.

Glenshire Brands took over the stores including the one on Strothers Lane in Inverness, in 2022, but Unite said cooks, cleaners and delivery drivers have also been denied breaks.

‘The behaviour is deplorable’

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the behaviour of Glenshire Brands across Pizza Hut outlets is “deplorable and reprehensible”.

The union claims that on March 10 the company announced the drivers’ commission was being removed with immediate effect.

The payment, which amounted to £1.45 per delivery or up to £80 a week, had been paid for more than 15 years.

Ms Graham said: “The company has launched a full-on assault on workers’ pay and conditions which will have a serious impact on our members’ take-home pay.

“The Pizza Hut workers can be assured of Unite’s complete determination to hold this rogue employer to account.”

Unite claims workers could now see their annual wages being reduced by thousands of pounds.

Workers staged a protest in Edinburgh on Tuesday following the accusations.

Inverness Pizza Hut also hit by ‘attacks on annual leave’

Unite claims Pizza Hut workers across all 23 stores have also been hit by “attacks on annual leave and rest breaks entitlements”.

At the beginning of March, a new policy was introduced so all leave requests must be made four weeks in advance.

However, the company did not permit a carry-over of the annual holiday period after March 31.

Pizza Hut workers have also had the on-shift meal and staff discount removed.

The company has also retroactively docked workers’ pay for rest breaks that they did not take.

Pizza Hut response

A spokesperson for Fife-based Glenshire said: “We can confirm that we received the two collective grievances on Sunday March 23, with the first relating to our delivery drivers’ compensations and the second relating to concerns including annual leave and rest break policies.

“These grievances will be thoroughly investigated in line with our grievance process.

“Glenshire is absolutely committed to robust employment practices including honouring all annual leave and break entitlement for our almost 800 colleagues.

“Driver commissions have not been reduced, rather the remuneration model has changed from a ‘per delivery’ amount to a ‘per mile’ basis to better reflect fuel expenses and ensuring insurance costs are covered.

“Alongside this, we have increased gross pay rates by bringing forward the National Living Wage and Minimum Wage increases by up to £1.20 per hour.

“There are categorically no blanket changes to self-employed contracts taking place. In addition, there have been no changes to break policies or annual leave entitlement.

“We are very much listening to our colleagues, to understand where there are any concerns and how we can swiftly resolve these and have organised internal meetings to hear their concerns.”

A spokesperson for Pizza Hut UK said: “Although Glenshire Group operates as an independent franchisee and is ultimately responsible for its own employment practices, we take these allegations seriously.

“Glenshire will be actively engaging in the coming days with any concerned employees, and we will continue to investigate this situation.”