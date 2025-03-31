Has the North Coast 500 driven up house prices and forced locals out?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Has the North Coast 500 driven up house prices and forced locals out?

We asked experts if claims over changes to Highland housing availability and pricing in the past decade was true.

Mairi Vines of Pollard Property in Thurso. Image: Alex Banks/DC Thomson
By Alex Banks

Estate agents from across the North Coast 500 have given their thoughts on how the the route has impacted the market in the last decade.

Claims have been made over the marketing creating a housing gap, with a lack of affordable homes pushing locals out of the area.

Some believe properties are being snapped up as second homes and single-term lets, but how true is it?

We asked property experts from across the Highlands on the patterns they have seen in the past decade.

‘It’s not impacted any one town too heavily’

Mairi Vines of Pollard Property Agents in Thurso highlighted the sale percentage of second and holiday homes on the North Coast 500.

Mairi said: “We’ve seen a few homes snapped up for that reason, but it’s only about 6% of what we sell every year.

“A lot of people seem to think every house is turning into an Airbnb but a lot of people buying property here are actually relocating as well.

Pollard Property in Thurso. Image: Alex Banks/DC Thomson

“Our house prices are a lot cheaper than down south and so it is a no brainer if you want a lower cost of life.

“There has been a bit of an increase in price, particularly off the back of Covid’s staycation boom. However, it’s hard to tell how much of that is down to the NC500.

“I think there’s enough housing stock for what we need at the moment. Because the geography is so wide I don’t think it’s really affecting any one particular town in a great way at the moment.”

North Coast 500 house demand varies, says Thurso estate agent

Yvonne Fitzgerald, of Yvonne Fitzgerald Properties in Thurso, has seen big demand for properties in areas like Tongue, Melvich and Bettyhill.

She said: “Overall, house prices have definitely gone up in the past decade. Some areas have dropped though.

“Detached properties have much shorter selling times and go for over valuation.

“I wouldn’t say it’s become any harder to get a house for locals, your average price for a two-bedroom semi-detached home is £165,000, around £60,000 less than Inverness.

“It’s a very affordable place to live and is a totally different way of life. Many people sell up to come here when they retire which is what we’re noticing.”

Yvonne Fitzgerald believes the North Coast 500 housing market needs more rental properties. Image: Yvonne Fitzgerald

Yvonne also described the claims houses are all being picked up as holiday homes as “a lot of rubbish”.

She added: “A lot of who we’re selling to are still first time buyers. You can get a two bed flat in Wick for £65,000.

“I do think we need more rental properties, as you can see with the rental price rise there clearly isn’t enough supply for the demand.

“A year ago we could get around £500 a month for a two-bed rental, now we can get £750.”

North Coast 500 hasn’t had direct impact on housing market, says Golspie estate agent

Kendra Ballantyne owns Monster Moves Estate Agents in Golspie and doesn’t think the NC500 has helped with property sales.

She said: “I think it’s been good for the Highland community as a whole and infrastructure wise.

“We still have locals buying the homes here. I’m from Brora and if I go back 30 or 40 years the house sales have generally been a lot of people from down south anyway.

“I’m not really sure if the NC500 has helped with property sales as much. I wouldn’t say there is a decent enough supply of housing.

Kendra Ballantyne of Monster Moves. Image: Alex Banks/DC Thomson

“This isn’t something new though, it never just happened overnight. It’s been a problem across the past 10 years.

“There is still a perception that every home is being snapped up for a holiday home or to let out on Airbnb. There simply isn’t the stats to back that up.

“It certainly isn’t stopping young people from getting properties. If people aren’t staying here it’s because of work, not houses.

