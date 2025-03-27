Aberdeen farmhouse and lodges hits market for £720,000

An Aberdeen farmhouse and lodges business is up for sale for £720,000.

Redcraigs Farmhouse and Lodges can be found amongst the highlights of the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire commercial property listings.

A Turriff hotel and a Strichen inn are also new to the north-east market.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting properties listed for sale or rent.

Redcraigs Farmhouse and Lodges, Aberdeen

We start three miles south of the Granite City centre and close to Charlestown where holiday lodges and a farmhouse are up for grabs for £720,000.

Redcraigs Farmhouse and Lodges is marketed by DM Hall, which said the business is “situated in a picturesque rural location”.

The listing features a detached four bedroom farmhouse as well as four one-bedroom holiday lodges.

DM Hall said: “Redcraigs Farmhouse and Lodges are an easily manageable development capable of being income producing from day one.

“The property benefits from a lounge, open plan kitchen diner, sunroom and utility room.

“Redcraigs Farmhouse has recently been fully refurbished and in a turnkey condition.

“The lodges have been formed by the redevelopment of a former steading building.

“Internally, the lodges are tastefully decorated providing a large double bedroom with shower room and open plan kitchen, lounge and dining room.”

White Heather Hotel, Turriff

In Turriff, a recently refurbished hotel High Street hotel is on the market for £399,000.

White Heather Hotel comprises a restaurant, a bar, a basement function area, four letting rooms and a two-bedroom owner’s accommodation.

Selling agent CCL Property said: “This recently refurbished hotel features multiple floors, each designed to provide a high-quality experience for guests.

“As a business opportunity, the White Heather Hotel offers three double rooms, one family room, and a two-bedroom apartment.

“The property includes two restaurant/bar areas, each with a capacity of 50 seated and 20 standing guests.

“The White Heather Hotel has established a strong local clientele and benefits from passing trade due to its coastal location.

“There is significant potential for growth through extended opening hours and more aggressive marketing strategies.”

Room rates at the Turriff hotel currently range from £90 to £150 per night.

The Mormond Inn, Strichen

The Mormond Inn in Strichen is up for auction with a guide price of £145,000.

Graham and Sibbald and Auction House Scotland are joint sole selling agents of the Water Street inn.

The property dates back to the 1700s and offers a large beer garden and former letting rooms on the first floor which have since been turned into owners’ accommodation.

Graham and Sibbald hotel and leisure agent Katie Tait said: “The availability of Mormond Inn offers a brilliant opportunity for a new owner to re-establish a traditional village inn.

“Set in a lovely location with scope to expand the business by repurposing the owner’s accommodation back into letting bedrooms.

“There is also potential development opportunity here to perhaps residential, given the size of the property.”

Graham and Sibbald also said the location is “fantastic for regular passing custom” as it sits on one of Scotland’s great trails, the Formartine and Buchan Way.