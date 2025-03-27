Aberdeen farmhouse and lodges hits market for £720,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Local Business

Aberdeen farmhouse and lodges hits market for £720,000

A Turriff hotel and a Strichen inn are also new to the north-east market.

By Alex Banks
Redcraigs Farmhouse and Lodges. Image: DM Hall
An Aberdeen farmhouse and lodges business is up for sale for £720,000.

Redcraigs Farmhouse and Lodges can be found amongst the highlights of the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire commercial property listings.

Redcraigs Farmhouse and Lodges, Aberdeen

We start three miles south of the Granite City centre and close to Charlestown where  holiday lodges and a farmhouse are up for grabs for £720,000.

Redcraigs Farmhouse and Lodges is marketed by DM Hall, which said the business is “situated in a picturesque rural location”.

The listing features a detached four bedroom farmhouse as well as four one-bedroom holiday lodges.

DM Hall said: “Redcraigs Farmhouse and Lodges are an easily manageable development capable of being income producing from day one.

Redcraigs Farmhouse and Lodges in Aberdeen. Image: DM Hall

“The property benefits from a lounge, open plan kitchen diner, sunroom and utility room.

“Redcraigs Farmhouse has recently been fully refurbished and in a turnkey condition.

“The lodges have been formed by the redevelopment of a former steading building.

“Internally, the lodges are tastefully decorated providing a large double bedroom with shower room and open plan kitchen, lounge and dining room.”

White Heather Hotel, Turriff

In Turriff, a recently refurbished hotel High Street hotel is on the market for £399,000.

White Heather Hotel comprises a restaurant, a bar, a basement function area, four letting rooms and a two-bedroom owner’s accommodation.

Selling agent CCL Property said: “This recently refurbished hotel features multiple floors, each designed to provide a high-quality experience for guests.

“As a business opportunity, the White Heather Hotel offers three double rooms, one family room, and a two-bedroom apartment.

Inside the White Heather Hotel in Turriff. Image: CCL Property

“The property includes two restaurant/bar areas, each with a capacity of 50 seated and 20 standing guests.

“The White Heather Hotel has established a strong local clientele and benefits from passing trade due to its coastal location.

“There is significant potential for growth through extended opening hours and more aggressive marketing strategies.”

Room rates at the Turriff hotel currently range from £90 to £150 per night.

The Mormond Inn, Strichen

The Mormond Inn in Strichen is up for auction with a guide price of £145,000.

Graham and Sibbald and Auction House Scotland are joint sole selling agents of the Water Street inn.

The property dates back to the 1700s and offers a large beer garden and former letting rooms on the first floor which have since been turned into owners’ accommodation.

Graham and Sibbald hotel and leisure agent Katie Tait said: “The availability of Mormond Inn offers a brilliant opportunity for a new owner to re-establish a traditional village inn.

The Mormond Inn is up for auction. Image: Graham and Sibbald

“Set in a lovely location with scope to expand the business by repurposing the owner’s accommodation back into letting bedrooms.

“There is also potential development opportunity here to perhaps residential, given the size of the property.”

Graham and Sibbald also said the location is “fantastic for regular passing custom” as it sits on one of Scotland’s great trails, the Formartine and Buchan Way.

Conversation