‘I travelled 600 miles to turn derelict Kemnay stables into multi-million-pound whisky distillery’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

‘I travelled 600 miles to turn derelict Kemnay stables into multi-million-pound whisky distillery’

Drinks industry veteran, Jonathan Dunne, has lifted the lid on his ambitious plans to save the Fetternear Stable from ruin and turn into a destination for visitors.

Jonathan has assembled a dream team of whiskey and building experts to transform Fetternear Stables. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
Jonathan has assembled a dream team of whiskey and building experts to transform Fetternear Stables. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
By Isaac Buchan

It’s 3am and Jonathan Dunne lays awake, scrolling up and down his social media feed as he tries to force his drowsy eyes asleep.

Suddenly, a sale listing for a derelict Aberdeenshire building catches his attention.

At first glance, the abandoned Fetternear stables seems a bit of a lost cause – with shattered windows and crumbling walls painting a rather dire picture.

But Jonathan immediately fell in love with it.

And before he knew it, he was driving 600 miles from his home in England to the outskirts of Kemnay to see the place for himself.

Fetternear Stables, just outside Kemnay. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
Fetternear Stables, just outside Kemnay. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson

Jonathan didn’t quite know what he would do with it, but he knew he needs to have it.

He says the rest is history – hands were shook, contracts were signed, and he quickly became the proud owner of the property.

However, there was still that daunting question – what on Earth would he do with it?

Until one day, he had an epiphany… This would be a state-of-the-art distillery.

I met the drinks expert at the open day for his new Kemnay distillery, and heard all about:

  • Why he swapped running Michelin Star restaurants and an award-winning cider company for Aberdeenshire
  • Why the Fetternear Stables estate is the perfect fit for his distillery vision
  • And how he plans to make the venue a success for generations to come

Scenic stables the perfect setting for Kemnay distillery

Nestled in the heart of the picturesque Garioch countryside, each building on the Fetternear Estate is a testament to the golden age of Scottish architecture.

And as I pull up to the stables just behind the Bishop’s Palace, I start to understand why Jonathan fell in love with this place.

Scores of whisky lovers have also made the trip here to find out about the ambitious plans, as we huddle around the building’s new owner for a tour.

Visitors at the Fetternear Stables hearing all about the plans for the new Kemnay distillery
Jonathan walked us through the 150 year history of the site on our whistlestop tour. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson

His enthusiasm is infections, as he leads us around the courtyard pointing out what he plans to do with each section of the currently desolate structure.

“It’s a bit like Colditz just now, but I promise it will look better,” Jonathan chuckles.

Indeed, the building has seen better days

Most of the windows are broken, there are weeds sprouting from the cracks of the walls, while there are parts of the roof that are missing all together.

And that’s not to mention the piles of rubbish and abandoned household appliances dumped in some of the rooms in the main building.

The Fetternear Stables estate has lain vacat for decades. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

It’s safe to say that turning the estate around would be no small feat…

So what makes Jonathan the best person to take this on?

From running a Michelin-star venue to distilling whisky in Kemnay…

Just outside the main entrance, Jonathan tells me how he came to launch this huge whisky project, hundreds of miles away from his London home.

He’s no stranger to the drinks industry, as he begins to list off the countless aspects in which he’s been involved in it over the decades.

Most of his former endeavours weren’t just small-time operations either.

His previous role at The Taunton Cider Company involved producing up to 250,000 bottles every day.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Jonathan has decades of experience in the drinks industry. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson
Jonathan has decades of experience in the drinks industry. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson

“I’ve owned award-winning pubs, I’ve owned Michelin Star restaurants, I’ve made cider, brewed beer, and at some point, made my own gin,” he smiles.

“I don’t have much experience in whisky but all my other areas of expertise in marketing, branding, sales, developing and planning I can utilise here.

“And I’ve employed the best whisky distiller I can find.”

However, it was the “beautiful” buildings that really attracted him to Aberdeenshire and sparked the idea for the distillery.

The stables date all the way back to the 1800s. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson
The stables date all the way back to the 1800s. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson

Why did Jonathan take a punt on Kemnay distillery?

As we take in the scenic views, Jonathan reveals it was his desire to save the derelict property from ruin that drew him to the north-east.

Believed to have been designed by one of Aberdeen’s most famous architects, Archibald Simpson, the Fetternear stables were built in the mid 19th century.

It served as homes for the estate’s horses, as well as kennels and accommodation for staff until it was abandoned decades ago.

Despite the dire condition the estate was in, Jonathan was still certain it was worth his time and money.

Visitors at the Fetternear Stables hearing all about the plans for the new Kemnay distillery
The courtyard will soon be spruced up if plans are approved. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson

And when he and his team first set about drawing up plans for his vision, they were amazed at how everything slotted into place.

“It’s like it was just waiting to be turned into a distillery,” he says, looking back to when they got pen and paper out for the first time.

“It doesn’t work as housing anymore; it doesn’t work as an agricultural building because the tractors are too big, so it lent itself to me as a whisky distillery.

“Everything just fit perfectly.

“It’s an incredible building and it deserves to be something really special, so that’s what we’re going to try and build.”

Visitors at the Fetternear Stables hearing all about the plans for the new Kemnay distillery
Whisky lovers took much interest in the plans. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson

So what exactly are his plans?

On the face of it, Jonathan’s plans sound simple – he wants the distillery to be a “whole experience” with tasting rooms, a coffee shop, and even accommodation for visitors.

It is hoped that ultimately the venue will attract 10,000 people every year.

In practice, turning the building around will be a tad more difficult.

But Jonathan believes that with the help of his right-hand man, Gareth Roberts, as his devoted distiller, they can do it.

Gareth Roberts is no stranger to ambitious distillery plans. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson
Gareth Roberts is no stranger to ambitious distillery plans. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson

The 55-year-old has been an architect for 30 years, specialising in distilleries projects.

Standing outside the shed where the scotch could soon be stored, he says: “It’s a big investment, but it’s a beautiful building and it will be relatively simple to convert it.

“It’s the perfect solution to save a building like this.”

Plans were on display during the open day. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson
Plans were on display during the open day. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson

Jonathan adds: “We’ve set our goal in becoming the first single-estate reserve in Scotland.

“What that means is that everything that is made in that building starts and finishes on this estate.”

He gestures to the vast countryside surrounding us, and continues: “All around these fields we will be growing 400-500 acres of barley.

“They will be brought in, dried and malted. The whole process will happen in this area.”

Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

Kemnay distillery will ‘benefit whole area for decades’

As we wind down our chat, Jonathan says he believes the distillery could bring a boost to the Garioch area for years to come.

He estimates that the complex could end up creating between 30-40 jobs.

And he hopes that it could also become a training facility for a new generation of distillers, brewers, coopers and everything in between.

Visitors at the Fetternear Stables hearing all about the plans for the new Kemnay distillery
Jonathan’s enthusiasm for the project quickly spread amongst interested visitors. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson

Jonathan adds: “It will create jobs, and it will hopefully bring more people to the area.

“If we get this right, it will outsee multiple generations of people.

“It won’t be just me – it’ll be here forever for many to enjoy.”

Read more:

Conversation