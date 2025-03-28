Aberdeenshire construction firm has record breaking year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire construction firm has record breaking year

The business has also grown its headcount from 146 to 162 employees in the past year.

By Kelly Wilson
Flats constructed by Chap in Aberdeen's Summerhill area. Image: Chap Group (Aberdeen)
Aberdeenshire construction firm Chap has hit a record breaking year with turnover hitting £57.7 million.

The Westhill-headquartered business has seen revenue increase by 8.4% in a fifth year of profit growth.

Hugh Craigie, Chap managing director, has described it as a “successful year”.

The firm is hoping its recent acquisition of Aberdeen-based A&A Civils will grow its revenue to more than £80m in the future.

Bright outlook for future growth

The Chap group operates three trading divisions – construction, civils and homes.

It has worked on a variety of high-profile projects, including lighthouse renovations on remote islands, infrastructure for telecommunications giant BT, and several major construction works across the country.

Projects in Aberdeen include building affordable housing in Kincorth, Tillydrone and the Lang Stracht.

Mr Craigie said: “The group has had a successful year, showing solid growth and good progress in trading.

“The group is well-positioned for future growth, and will continue focusing on its people, operational efficiencies, and market opportunities to overcome challenges and sustain its positive momentum.

Hugh Craigie, of Westhill-based Chap Group.
Hugh Craigie, of Westhill-based Chap Group. Image: Newsline Scotland

“The recent acquisition of A&A Civils will enhance the impressive performance of our civils division, and substantial investment in our construction division’s preconstruction team will support future growth phases.”

Growing staff numbers

Group turnover, for the year ending September 30 2024, increased by £4.5m from the previous year.

Profit before tax also increased to £552,000 from £206,000.

Mr Craigie said: “This reflects a combination of factors, including the robust performance of the civils division, which saw a marked increase in activity.

“Additionally, the opening of the regional office in Dundee expanded the company’s geographical reach, contributing to this growth.”

Staff numbers at the firm have grown from 146 employees in 2023 to currently 162 staff.

New Chap headquarters

Looking ahead, Chap plans to continue its geographical expansion and explore
potential acquisitions to complement its ongoing organic growth.

Having outgrown their long-term home at Westhill, the company has secured new office premises, remaining in the town.

The move, expected this autumn, will double their office space.

Chap Group (Aberdeen) new headquarters which will be operational in the autumn. Image: Chap Group (Aberdeen)

Mr Craigie said: “The future outlook remains positive, with expectations of continued success in the civils and constructions divisions, ongoing geographical expansion, and strong financial performance.”

Chap announced the death of its co-founder Alasdair Craigie in January at the age of 81.

In 1976 he took the entrepreneurial leap, co-founding Chap  Group with three colleagues, marking the beginning of a remarkable journey for both Mr Craigie and the company.

The name Chap is an acronym derived from the initials of its founding partners – Craigie, Harper, Anderson, and Phillip – and Alasdair Craigie was a driving force behind the firm’s growth and success.

Jim Clark has succeeded him as chairman.

 

 

 

