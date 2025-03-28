Aberdeenshire construction firm has record breaking year

Aberdeenshire construction firm Chap has hit a record breaking year with turnover hitting £57.7 million.

The Westhill-headquartered business has seen revenue increase by 8.4% in a fifth year of profit growth.

Hugh Craigie, Chap managing director, has described it as a “successful year”.

The firm is hoping its recent acquisition of Aberdeen-based A&A Civils will grow its revenue to more than £80m in the future.

Bright outlook for future growth

The Chap group operates three trading divisions – construction, civils and homes.

It has worked on a variety of high-profile projects, including lighthouse renovations on remote islands, infrastructure for telecommunications giant BT, and several major construction works across the country.

Projects in Aberdeen include building affordable housing in Kincorth, Tillydrone and the Lang Stracht.

Mr Craigie said: “The group has had a successful year, showing solid growth and good progress in trading.

“The group is well-positioned for future growth, and will continue focusing on its people, operational efficiencies, and market opportunities to overcome challenges and sustain its positive momentum.

“The recent acquisition of A&A Civils will enhance the impressive performance of our civils division, and substantial investment in our construction division’s preconstruction team will support future growth phases.”

Growing staff numbers

Group turnover, for the year ending September 30 2024, increased by £4.5m from the previous year.

Profit before tax also increased to £552,000 from £206,000.

Mr Craigie said: “This reflects a combination of factors, including the robust performance of the civils division, which saw a marked increase in activity.

“Additionally, the opening of the regional office in Dundee expanded the company’s geographical reach, contributing to this growth.”

Staff numbers at the firm have grown from 146 employees in 2023 to currently 162 staff.

New Chap headquarters

Looking ahead, Chap plans to continue its geographical expansion and explore

potential acquisitions to complement its ongoing organic growth.

Having outgrown their long-term home at Westhill, the company has secured new office premises, remaining in the town.

The move, expected this autumn, will double their office space.

Mr Craigie said: “The future outlook remains positive, with expectations of continued success in the civils and constructions divisions, ongoing geographical expansion, and strong financial performance.”

Chap announced the death of its co-founder Alasdair Craigie in January at the age of 81.

In 1976 he took the entrepreneurial leap, co-founding Chap Group with three colleagues, marking the beginning of a remarkable journey for both Mr Craigie and the company.

The name Chap is an acronym derived from the initials of its founding partners – Craigie, Harper, Anderson, and Phillip – and Alasdair Craigie was a driving force behind the firm’s growth and success.

Jim Clark has succeeded him as chairman.