Hollywood Bowl: First look inside new Inverness bowling alley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Hollywood Bowl: First look inside new Inverness bowling alley

P&J reporter Alex Banks tried out the new venue at Inverness Retail Park ahead of its opening this weekend.

Press and Journal reporter Alex Banks has tried out the new Hollywood Bowl attraction in Inverness ahead of its opening on Saturday. Image: Jasperimage
Press and Journal reporter Alex Banks has tried out the new Hollywood Bowl attraction in Inverness ahead of its opening on Saturday. Image: Jasperimage
By Alex Banks

A new Inverness bowling alley will open its doors to the public on Saturday.

Hollywood Bowl has set up the pins at Inverness Retail Park as it plans to welcome its first visitors at the weekend.

The open-plan venue features 18 bowling lanes, a bar, dining area, pool area and an arcade.

Construction of Hollywood Bowl started in December, promising to deliver “a taste of modern LA”.

Ahead of its opening, I was lucky enough to test out the new venue.

Lights, camera, action

Upon arriving, all of the bright and fancy lights lit up the premises, which has been transformed from the previous facilities which were on offer at Everlast Gym.

The last time I stepped through those doors there was a couple of walls between me and a swimming pool.

Now, it’s all open-plan and the LED roof lights lead you to reception, where I was welcomed by Inverness centre manager Stephen Wroot.

Inside the new Inverness premises of Hollywood Bowl. Image: Jasperimage

The centre will employ up to 30 people when we first open in the high season it could rise to 35.

Following a quick tour of what’s on offer – we lined up for a game of bowling.

When you get to your lane, you can take a quick picture which appears next to your name on the board.

I had also prepared my freshest socks for inside the bowling shoes.

The bowling alley will open this weekend. Image: Jasperimage

However, Stephen told me Hollywood Bowl allow you to wear your own shoes while bowling as long as they’re deemed safe. I no longer had an excuse for every gutter ball.

I threw the very first bowling ball down lane 17 and even managed to hit a couple of pins.

However, it wasn’t long before I found my score very far behind the centre manager’s score. He must’ve practiced before I arrived.

Nonetheless, I thoroughly enjoyed the action, and the different animations on the screen.

New Hollywood Bowl offers ‘something different’ to Inverness

Hollywood Bowl has more than 70 bowling and mini golf centres across the UK.

Stephen said: “We’re not like anywhere else – this is a completely different experience.

“It’s all very family orientated and that’s what we believe we can offer best. There is obviously Innoflate upstairs and we believe the combination will work very well.

Inverness centre manager Stephen Wroot bowling his way to victory. Image: Jasperimage

“The Retail Park has become more than just somewhere you go shopping, now it can be a day out.

“We’re in a really strong location here in Inverness, which we also feel we’ve added something different to.”

Trying my luck in the arcade

Once Stephen had taught me a thing (or 10) about bowling, we shook hands and moved to the next area.

It was time for me to test out the arcade. The venue is cashless, so it was over to reception again where I could load up some credits and have a go on the machines.

After picking up my card, loaded with my credits, I ran over to the claw machines where I had my eyes set on a specific teddy.

Despite my best attempts, I missed three times and moved on, still wearing a smile on my face.

Next was my first ever VR experience, saving the world from dinosaurs and aliens.

I missed all three of my chances to take home a Winnie the Pooh plushie. Image: Jasperimage
The new Hollywood Bowl in Inverness has its own arcade. Image: Jasperimage

And finally, I tried my hand at picking up some digital tickets through a skee-ball machine.

Unfortunately, due to the venue not being open until Saturday, I never got to try the food off the menu.

So I will have to come back, not that I needed an excuse from my first experience anyway.

Stephen was very accommodating, even if he did beat me at bowling, and I can’t wait to see everything in full flow.

Conversation