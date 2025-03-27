Swiss engineering firm chooses Aberdeen for first UK base

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Swiss engineering firm chooses Aberdeen for first UK base

Bosses say the investment underlines Aberdeen's continued appeal to the engineering sector.

By Liza Hamilton
John Grewar (left) and Hamish Munro of SRE. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
John Grewar (left) and Hamish Munro of SRE. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Swiss technology and engineering firm Rosenxt is to open its first UK office in Aberdeen.

The move is seen as a boost for the city, with high-quality engineering jobs already being advertised, including positions for structural engineers.

Rosenxt, known for its expertise in critical infrastructure within harsh environments, will take residence at Union Point, in Blaikie’s Quay, this summer.

Rosenxt’s summer move

The firm, which operates across Europe, North America, and Asia, specializes in subsea and offshore structures, industrial manufacturing, and waterline infrastructures.

Its 1,369 sq ft office space is currently being fitted out by Standard Real Estate (SRE) Group in the city’s revitalized 11-storey harbour building, which has recently undergone significant refurbishment.

Aurora Offshore will move to larger offices at Aberdeen’s Merchant Exchange. Image: SRE group

Meanwhile, the building’s current occupier, Aurora Offshore, has agreed to expand its offices in a move to Aberdeen’s Merchant Exchange.

It is moving to a significantly larger bespoke fitted suite of 1,250 sq ft, enabling the firm to grow its business in the provision of high-end offshore vessels.

Aberdeen’s appeal to engineering sector

John Grewar, letting manager for the SRE Group, said Rosenxt launching its UK office in Aberdeen underlines the city’s continued appeal to the engineering sector.

He said Aurora Offshore’s expansion shows its continued commitment to Aberdeen.

Salvesen Tower was acquired by SRE in 201. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Salvesen Tower, now known as Union Point, was acquired by SRE in 2018. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“We have worked closely with each business to create space that is perfect for their growing teams,” he added.

“Both Union Point and Merchant Exchange have undergone comprehensive, high-quality refurbishments in recent years, breathing new life into each building.

“This allows us to support Aberdeen’s ongoing drive to attract new, exciting businesses to the City.”

SRE is estimated to have spent £2 million revitalising Union Point.

Now the property firm’s owners say they are on a mission to bring more abandoned buildings in Aberdeen back to life.

Other projects they have worked on include Caledonian House, where the 234 Union Street property has been transformed into Aurora.

Conversation