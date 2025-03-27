Swiss engineering firm chooses Aberdeen for first UK base

Swiss technology and engineering firm Rosenxt is to open its first UK office in Aberdeen.

The move is seen as a boost for the city, with high-quality engineering jobs already being advertised, including positions for structural engineers.

Rosenxt, known for its expertise in critical infrastructure within harsh environments, will take residence at Union Point, in Blaikie’s Quay, this summer.

Rosenxt’s summer move

The firm, which operates across Europe, North America, and Asia, specializes in subsea and offshore structures, industrial manufacturing, and waterline infrastructures.

Its 1,369 sq ft office space is currently being fitted out by Standard Real Estate (SRE) Group in the city’s revitalized 11-storey harbour building, which has recently undergone significant refurbishment.

Meanwhile, the building’s current occupier, Aurora Offshore, has agreed to expand its offices in a move to Aberdeen’s Merchant Exchange.

It is moving to a significantly larger bespoke fitted suite of 1,250 sq ft, enabling the firm to grow its business in the provision of high-end offshore vessels.

Aberdeen’s appeal to engineering sector

John Grewar, letting manager for the SRE Group, said Rosenxt launching its UK office in Aberdeen underlines the city’s continued appeal to the engineering sector.

He said Aurora Offshore’s expansion shows its continued commitment to Aberdeen.

“We have worked closely with each business to create space that is perfect for their growing teams,” he added.

“Both Union Point and Merchant Exchange have undergone comprehensive, high-quality refurbishments in recent years, breathing new life into each building.

“This allows us to support Aberdeen’s ongoing drive to attract new, exciting businesses to the City.”

SRE is estimated to have spent £2 million revitalising Union Point.

Now the property firm’s owners say they are on a mission to bring more abandoned buildings in Aberdeen back to life.

Other projects they have worked on include Caledonian House, where the 234 Union Street property has been transformed into Aurora.