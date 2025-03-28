Solong ship limps into Aberdeen after fiery crash and loss of crew member

The Solong, a burned-out container ship badly damaged in a collision with a US oil tanker, has finally reached Aberdeen this morning.

It arrived at South Harbour for “safe berthing” following days of intense salvage operations.

The Portuguese-flagged vessel was towed to the Port of Aberdeen after crashing into the anchored Stena Immaculate off the East Yorkshire coast on March 10, triggering an explosion and fires.

It has been the focus of ongoing salvage efforts after enduring extensive damage and a week-long fire.

The Solong was accompanied by another vessel equipped with counter-pollution measures to prevent further environmental damage on its passage to Aberdeen.

Solong sailor presumed dead

The crash resulted in a tragic loss: one sailor from the Solong, 38-year-old Filipino national Mark Angelo Pernia, remains missing and is presumed dead.

In total, rescuers saved 36 crew members from both ships.

Meanwhile, the Solong’s captain, 59-year-old Vladimir Motin from St. Petersburg, Russia, has been arrested and charged with gross negligence manslaughter.

Mr Motin appeared at the Old Bailey last week via video-link from prison. He was remanded in custody to appear before the court again on April 14. A provisional date set for his trial in January 2026.

As the Solong arrives in Aberdeen, marine assessors and insurers will begin a full evaluation of the ship’s damage, which includes the loss of cargo and environmental concerns.

The fire that ravaged the ship also released plastic pellets, known as nurdles, into the sea.

Some of the pellets have washed up along the coastline.

Port of Aberdeen operations ‘unaffected’

The owners of the Solong, Ernst Russ AG, expressed their thanks for the swift and effective response from the rescue teams.

A spokesperson stated: “We want to thank everyone who has responded urgently and gallantly to this incident.”

Meanwhile, port operations are unaffected and will “continue as normal”, according to a Port of Aberdeen spokesperson.

“Solong is arriving at South Harbour this week, having been designated as a port of safe refuge,” he said.

“The vessel will be prepared for the next stage of salvage operations.”