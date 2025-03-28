Full list of WH Smith shops to be rebranded as TG Jones in north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Full list of WH Smith shops to be rebranded as TG Jones in north and north-east

WH Smith has sold its nearly 500 High Street stores to Modella Capital and will now focus solely on its travel retail arm.

By Alberto Lejarraga
WHSmith store
The brand will solely focus on its travel retail arm. Image: Jamie O'Connor

A number of WH Smith shops are set to be rebranded in the north and north-east.

The retail giant has agreed to sell all 500 of its High Street shops, which employ around 5,000 people, in a £76 million deal.

The 233-year-old British retailer has reached a deal to sell the chain to Modella Capital, which will see the stores rebranded as TGJones.

WH Smith’s CEO, Carl Cowling, said the brand will now focus solely on its “highly successful travel business.”

Full list of WH Smith stores to be rebranded as TG Jones across Highlands and Aberdeenshire

The company has been shifting away from town centres in recent years, turning its focus on its much more lucrative travel brand, which accounts for 75% of its revenue.

There are 11 WH Smith stores across Aberdeenshire and the Highlands.

WH S Smith
Five WH Smith will be rebranded as TG Jones in Aberdeenshire and the Highlands. Image: Future Property Auctions

These include five shops in Aberdeen and three in Inverness.

The full list of WH Smith shops to be rebranded as TG Jones in the Highlands and Aberdeenshire include: 

  • St Nicholas Centre, Aberdeen
  • High Street, Banchory
  • Marischal Street, Peterhead
  • High Street, Inverness
  • Tweeddale, Fort William

The stores that will still trade under the WH Smith name, which include the travel business along with airports, rail stations and motorway services, are: 

  • Aberdeen Railway Station, Aberdeen
  • Aberdeen Bus Station, Aberdeen
  • Aberdeen Airport, Aberdeen
  • Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, Aberdeen
  • Inverness Railway Station, Inverness
  • Inverness Airport, Inverness

WH Smith name erased from all High Street stores

Carl Cowling, WH Smith CEO, said: “As we continue to deliver on our strategic ambition to become the leading global travel retailer, this is a pivotal moment for WH Smith as we become a business exclusively focused on Travel.

“As we look forward as a simplified, travel-focused Group, I am excited about the Group’s future prospects.”

Conversation