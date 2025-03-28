US investment giant Blackstone acquires 22% stake in Aberdeen Airport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US investment giant Blackstone acquires 22% stake in Aberdeen Airport

The deal is worth £235 million and paves the way for new routes and investment into Aberdeen Airport in future.

By Liza Hamilton
easyJet plane flies over Aberdeen Airport
Blackstone has acquired a minority stake in AGS Airports. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen Airport could soon see new routes and investment following the sale of a 22% minority stake to Blackstone Infrastructure.

The £235 million deal with AGS Airports, which operates Aberdeen, Glasgow, and Southampton airports, is set to boost the airport’s growth potential.

This comes just months after AviAlliance, a major private airport investor, acquired AGS Airports for £1.53 billion.

At that time, the new owner said it was committed to ensuring Aberdeen Airport reached its “full potential” including expanding its route network.

Why Blackstone is investing in Aberdeen Airport

Blackstone Infrastructure is part of American investment group Blackstone, the world’s largest alternative asset manager. It has more than $1 trillion of assets under management.

It has a strong history of investing in transportation projects worldwide.

Its portfolio includes Mundys, the largest toll road platform globally, which also manages Roma Fiumicino and Ciampino airports.

It also owns Signature Aviation, the biggest network of private aviation terminals, and ASPI, the largest toll road platform in Europe.

Blackstone Infrastructure chief executive Greg Blank. Image: Blackstone

Greg Blank, chief executive of Blackstone Infrastructure, expressed excitement about the deal’s potential for AGS Airports’ future growth.

He highlighted the company’s diverse mix of airlines and its recent capital improvements to accommodate larger aircraft, paving the way for new routes and increased traffic.

“Transportation remains a key thematic focus area for Blackstone, given continued strong global growth in leisure travel,” he said.

Growth at Aberdeen Airport

Gerhard Schroeder, managing director of AGS majority stakeholder AviAlliance, said the new partnership with Blackstone will strengthen AGS Airports’ position in both Scotland and the wider UK.

“We look forward to developing a constructive and long-term partnership with Blackstone for the benefit of AGS, its management and employees, as well as all other stakeholders at the three airports,” he added.

“Together, we will further strengthen the position of AGS in both Scotland and the wider United Kingdom.”

Flight arrivals board Aberdeen airport
Aberdeen Airport’s former owners Ferrovial and Macquarie Infrastructure invested £20 million in increasing terminal space by 50% and improving facilities. Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.

Recently published accounts at Companies House show turnover rose to £51.9m at Aberdeen International Airport Ltd in 2023, an increase of 12% from £46.3m in 2022.

Pre-tax profits soared to £6.8m last year, up from £266,000 in 2022.

Passenger numbers also soared, with 2.3 million people passing through the airport, marking a 24% jump in international traffic and a 9.3% rise in domestic users.

