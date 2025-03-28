Lovisa confirmed for Trinity Centre after Union Square jobs ads error

Lovisa is preparing to open in the Trinity Centre after it was thought the jewellery brand was taking up a place in Union Square.

The fashion accessories firm, which promises “on-trend fashion jewellery at ready-to-wear prices”, is preparing to open its doors in Aberdeen.

Previously, it was reported that the business was opening in a Union Square unit after they were advertising for the role of store manager.

However, it has now been confirmed that this was a mistake made by the brand and Lovisa is instead preparing to open in the Trinity Centre.

The business already has five stores in the UK, and its Trinity Centre location will be the sixth.

When is Lovisa opening in Aberdeen?

The store is set to open in April, though a specific date has not yet been confirmed.

A Lovisa spokesperson said the new Aberdeen store will form part of their continued

growth plans, with ambitions to double the number of stores in the UK over the next

few years.

Kenny Bruce, Trinity Centre manager, is welcoming the arrival of the fashion jewellery store.

He added: “It’s fantastic to bring Lovisa to the Trinity Centre, a brand that further enhances the centre’s retail offering, supporting our commitment to bring new brands to Aberdeen.

“2025 has seen a strong start with new tenants, from nationally known brands to

local independents opening their doors here for the first time, as well as the

recommitment of several of our well-known names such as Trespass, Claires &

Chopstix with new lease agreements.”

