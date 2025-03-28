Lovisa confirmed for Trinity Centre after Union Square jobs ads error

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lovisa confirmed for Trinity Centre after Union Square jobs ads error

Mall bosses are looking forward to welcoming the fashion accessories brand.

By Ena Saracevic
Lovisa are coming to the Trinity Centre. Image: Shutterstock.
Lovisa is preparing to open in the Trinity Centre after it was thought the jewellery brand was taking up a place in Union Square.

The fashion accessories firm, which promises “on-trend fashion jewellery at ready-to-wear prices”, is preparing to open its doors in Aberdeen.

Previously, it was reported that the business was opening in a Union Square unit after they were advertising for the role of store manager.

However, it has now been confirmed that this was a mistake made by the brand and Lovisa is instead preparing to open in the Trinity Centre.

The business already has five stores in the UK, and its Trinity Centre location will be the sixth.

The job advert on the Lovisa website. Image: Lovisa.

When is Lovisa opening in Aberdeen?

The store is set to open in April, though a specific date has not yet been confirmed.

A Lovisa spokesperson said the new Aberdeen store will form part of their continued
growth plans, with ambitions to double the number of stores in the UK over the next
few years.

The Trinity Centre is welcoming a new shop. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Kenny Bruce, Trinity Centre manager, is welcoming the arrival of the fashion jewellery store.

He added: “It’s fantastic to bring Lovisa to the Trinity Centre, a brand that further enhances the centre’s retail offering, supporting our commitment to bring new brands to Aberdeen.

“2025 has seen a strong start with new tenants, from nationally known brands to
local independents opening their doors here for the first time, as well as the
recommitment of several of our well-known names such as Trespass, Claires &
Chopstix with new lease agreements.”

