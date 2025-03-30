Controversial Aberdeen battery storage plans approved after appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Controversial Aberdeen battery storage plans approved after appeal

More than 100 objections were lodged against the proposals near Cults.

By Ross Hempseed
The proposed site of the battery storage facility near Cults. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The proposed site of the battery storage facility near Cults. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Controversial plans for a battery storage facility in Aberdeen have been approved after appeal – despite more than 100 objections.

Councillors previously turned down the proposals by Flexion Energy UK Storage for land at Newton of Pitfodels near Cults, close to the Robert Gordon’s College playing fields and Ben Reid Garden Centre.

The facility would contain 48 lithium-ion batteries within 12 shipping-container-sized cabinets, near the Craigiebuckler substation.

More than 100 objections were lodged from residents, who feared the facility may pose a health and safety risk.

School feared Aberdeen battery storage facility may expose pupils to ‘toxic vapour’

Robert Gordon’s College also objected, saying a fire at the site could put youngsters at risk of “potentially toxic vapour, fumes, or smoke”.

Council planning officials recommended that the development be refused as they believed it would “undermine the integrity and purpose” of the green belt area.

Councillors agreed, refusing the plans by six votes to three and saying the battery storage facility would create “a significant negative visual impact on the landscape”.

However, Flexion Energy appealed the case to the Scottish Government.

Stephen Hall, a planning reporter appointed at Holyrood, has now overturned the council’s decision – meaning the plans can go ahead.

Mr Hall said: “The report considers a range of sites within 1.5 kilometres of the Craigiebuckler substation, many of which are also in the green belt, and identifies the appeal site as the least constrained and most suitable.

The location of the proposed battery storage site near Cults. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
The proposed battery storage site. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“I am satisfied that there would be no significant long-term impacts on the environmental quality of the green belt.”

However, he imposed some conditions that must be met by the firm before work starts.

This includes a demonstration from the company on how the facility would be integrated into the surrounding area – such as which existing trees will be removed, where new trees will be placed, and details of the access road.

Read more on plans for the battery storage facility:

Conversation