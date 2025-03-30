Controversial Aberdeen battery storage plans approved after appeal

Controversial plans for a battery storage facility in Aberdeen have been approved after appeal – despite more than 100 objections.

Councillors previously turned down the proposals by Flexion Energy UK Storage for land at Newton of Pitfodels near Cults, close to the Robert Gordon’s College playing fields and Ben Reid Garden Centre.

The facility would contain 48 lithium-ion batteries within 12 shipping-container-sized cabinets, near the Craigiebuckler substation.

More than 100 objections were lodged from residents, who feared the facility may pose a health and safety risk.

School feared Aberdeen battery storage facility may expose pupils to ‘toxic vapour’

Robert Gordon’s College also objected, saying a fire at the site could put youngsters at risk of “potentially toxic vapour, fumes, or smoke”.

Council planning officials recommended that the development be refused as they believed it would “undermine the integrity and purpose” of the green belt area.

Councillors agreed, refusing the plans by six votes to three and saying the battery storage facility would create “a significant negative visual impact on the landscape”.

However, Flexion Energy appealed the case to the Scottish Government.

Stephen Hall, a planning reporter appointed at Holyrood, has now overturned the council’s decision – meaning the plans can go ahead.

Mr Hall said: “The report considers a range of sites within 1.5 kilometres of the Craigiebuckler substation, many of which are also in the green belt, and identifies the appeal site as the least constrained and most suitable.

“I am satisfied that there would be no significant long-term impacts on the environmental quality of the green belt.”

However, he imposed some conditions that must be met by the firm before work starts.

This includes a demonstration from the company on how the facility would be integrated into the surrounding area – such as which existing trees will be removed, where new trees will be placed, and details of the access road.

