My island dream life as a gift shop owner on Berneray, population: 122

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

My island dream life as a gift shop owner on Berneray, population: 122

Eilidh has managed to combine beach life, van life and a busy self-made business on the tiny but beautiful island of Berneray - which has a special place in King Charles' heart.

A white woman with long dark hair dressed casually in her 30s stands in a fully stocked gift shop
Eilidh Carr inside Coralbox on Berneray. Image: Eilidh Carr
By Sarah Bruce

When Eilidh Carr went to study in Aberdeen, there were more people living in her student halls than were resident on her home island.

She enjoyed her time there studying photography – and crucially it gave her the skills to start a business she loved (more on that later).

But the stark population factoid was one of many reasons she ended up returning to her childhood home.

Since then, Eilidh has carved an island life for herself that sounds like a dream.

In my head, finishing work in your cute wooden gift shop on a Saturday afternoon in August then taking off in your van for a few days on the beach only happens in films – and even then just in places like Hawaii.

But, weather allowing, Eilidh has managed to combine beach life, van life and a busy self-made business on the tiny but beautiful island of Berneray.

Ten years on from starting Coralbox in a two-berth caravan, Eilidh talks us through how she got here and shares a few days in her life.

Coralbox Berneray: The story so far

Eilidh was born and brought up on Berneray (population 122 in the most recent census).

It’s roughly two miles by three miles and connected to North Uist by causeway and South Harris by ferry.

Eilidh was brought up on Berneray. Image: Eilidh Carr

With builder dad Andy and mum Christine, life was good – but she reached an age where she needed to decide what to do with her life.

She said: “When you live in the islands, there isn’t much further education – so you have to go away.

“A lot of people don’t come back until they’re a lot older, if at all.”

Eilidh went north to Stornoway to study Gaelic – but then made the move to the mainland to follow her passion.

She gained an HND in photography at what is now Nescol in Aberdeen.

She said: “There were more people in my student halls than lived on Berneray.

“I missed the islands.

Eilidh makes time for walks on the beach. Image: Eilidh Carr

“I didn’t have a plan for when I got home – I just said I’d come home for a few months and see what happens.”

From a caravan to a permanent home

So in 2015, 23-year-old Eilidh was back at home.

At this point, she had already been making gifts for family and friends.

She went to a tabletop sale and did “quite well”, and decided it was worth trying to make a go of her own business.

Eilidh at her first tabletop sale, pre-Coralbox. Image: Eilidh Carr

So next came a more permanent plan – and a name.

Coralbox started life in a two-berth caravan.

Eilidh, now 32, recalled: “At the start I just did small things like mugs and keyrings – they’re wasn’t a lot of room in the caravan.

“It was word of mouth in the beginning, but social media helped a lot too.

“We have the ferry and the beaches – it’s busier than people might think.”

Coralbox gift shop on Berneray. Image: Eilidh Carr

The wee caravan did so well that it was time for a real shop.

The perfect work/life balance

Eilidh’s business is very much a one-woman show, both online and in person.

She said: “I thought of employing someone, but I like to meet my customers and talk to them.

“It’s a lot of hard work in the summer, it’s full-on.”

But there are advantages to island life.

She said: “Sometimes in the summer, I can go to the Post Office and post my online orders, then head to the beach for a walk and a swim and then start work.

“If I want to go away for the weekend, I get the last ferry on a Saturday and I get back half an hour before my next shift.

Van life in the islands. Image: Eilidh Carr

“In the summer, it barely gets dark, so I can go down and watch the sunset from the beach.”

Paddleboarding between shifts. Image: Eilidh Carr

By Royal appointment?

Eilidh’s role as a local businesswoman led to the Royal treatment in 2023. She was invited to one of the King’s first garden parties in Edinburgh.

At this point, it’s important to know Berneray has a special place in King Charles’s heart.

He famously went there as a young man to work as a crofter, lifting potatoes and dipping sheep.

She went with her aunt – and the Berneray connection got them VIP status.

Eilidh explained: “We were standing waiting to see the King and we were about to get moved. My aunt said ‘we’re from Berneray!’ and someone said ‘the Berneray?!’ and all of a sudden we were meeting the King.

“He said he remembered the potatoes.”

What now for Coralbox?

It is 10 years this year since Eilidh started Coralbox.

Her calendars have been a mainstay, and 2026’s ones are out already, ready for the overseas market.

If you aren’t lucky enough to visit Berneray, many gifts are online – and you can also watch Eilidh’s webcams of the island too.

Will she still be running her shop and living her best van-and-beach life in another 10 years?

She said: “I can’t imagine not doing it.

“It’s a hard thing to do, but it is totally worth it.”

The cover of one of Eilidh’s calendars. Image: Eilidh Carr

Conversation