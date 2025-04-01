Ellon housebuilder Scotia Homes made job cuts as firm lost £2.5m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ellon housebuilder Scotia Homes made job cuts as firm lost £2.5m

The firm said the redundancies were necessary to protect the long-term sustainability of the business.

By Liza Hamilton
Scotia Homes chairman Gary Gerrard. Image: Paul Glendell
Ellon-headquartered Scotia Homes has suffered a £2.5 million pre-tax loss as the cost-of-living squeeze continued to takes its toll on trade in 2024.

Tough market conditions have left the housebuilder grappling with a 6% drop in turnover, dropping to £50.7 million for the year ending June 2024.

Chairman Gary Gerrard said it was a particularly challenging year for regional housebuilders like Scotia, especially in the north of Scotland.

He said: “In addition to the macro-economic and political uncertainty, Aberdeen and north-east Scotland were also impacted by the job losses and high taxation across the energy sector.”

Redundancies at Scotia Homes

To protect the business, Scotia Homes made a number of redundancies during the financial year.

The accounts show its workforce reduced from 196 to 181 staff during the period.

The company said this move helped slash operating expenses by over £500,000.

Martin Bruce, Gary Gerrard and Graham Reid from Scotia Homes pictured at the firm’s Knockhall site in Newburgh in 2021. Image: Paul Glendell

“It is always a difficult decision for the board to make redundancies and to lose hardworking colleagues,” said Mr Gerrard in his strategic report.

“But in light of falling revenues and ongoing cost pressures it was absolutely necessary to protect the long-term sustainability of the business.”

The £2.5m loss was due to an exceptional £3.9m impairment charge for historic landbank purchases and the impact of higher borrowing costs.

The firm’s operating profits rose to £3.4m for the year ended 30 June – up from £2.7m in 2023.

Optimism for new builds in 2025

Looking ahead, Mr Gerrard remains optimistic about a recovery in the new-build housing market.

This follows a reduction in short term interest rates and cost inflation easing.

With a strong pipeline of prime sites, including developments in Aviemore, Arbroath, and Kintore, Scotia Homes is ready to capitalize on any market rebound.

Scotia Homes acquired Caledonia Homes (Scotland) in 2022. Pictured are Martin Bruce and Stuart Sutherland. Image: Liberty One

The acquisition of Caledonia Homes in 2022 is already paying off, with Scotia’s in-house timber kit facility now supporting nearly all of its sites, driving both cost savings and sustainability efforts.

The company’s new Park View development in Kintore is also generating strong customer interest, offering hope for a broader recovery.

“Let us hope that this can be sustained across the wider business and 2025 marks the start of the recovery in buyer confidence,” added Mr Gerrard.

Difficult market conditions

Joint managing director of Scotia Homes, Graham Reid, said the 2024 results demonstrate a resilient trading performance considering the difficult market conditions.

“Whilst our turnover levels reduced, our gross margin was supported by a land sale and promotional activities which bolstered our performance,” he said.

“With a reduction in the level of housebuilding activity, it was therefore necessary to realign our cost base to the sales rates being achieved.”

Scotia Homes has current and future developments in Aberdeen, Arbroath, Aviemore, Ballater, Blairgowrie, Brechin, Braemar, Ellon, Forfar, Inverness, Kincraig, Kintore, Laurencekirk, Nairn, Newmachar, Old Meldrum, Perth and Tarves.

