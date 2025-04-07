Buzz returns to Aberdeen property market with faster sales

A renewed buzz has returned to Aberdeen’s property market, with homes now selling at a quicker pace, according to a leading local surveyor.

Felicity Forbes-Davidson, partner at DM Hall Chartered Surveyors, says Aberdeen continues to offer good value for first-time buyers, which is driving the faster sales.

“There’s a bit of buzz and positive feeling in the market right now,” she added. “People are putting their homes up for sale feeling confident they’ll sell, and hopefully sell relatively quickly. That in itself is quite nice.”

However, while there is a sense of optimism, the property expert remains cautious.

“It is difficult to get overexcited when we’ve got this positive sentiment because you don’t know what then is coming around the corner,” she says.

“Certainly, at the moment, it feels like there’s a positive energy, and hopefully this will continue throughout 2025.”

Aberdeen top in UK for affordability

Aberdeen remains one of the most affordable cities in the UK for first-time buyers, thanks to lower mortgage-to-salary ratios compared to other cities.

Felicity, who joined DM Hall in 2022, has worked in the Aberdeen property market since 2011 and has seen property prices fluctuate significantly over the years.

While the changes have been difficult for some homeowners, she believes the current climate presents a good opportunity for first-time buyers.

“I completely understand how difficult it is for those who bought property during the market peak in 2014 and 2015,” she said.

“A lot of people can’t afford to sell; there’s no sugar-coating that. For many, selling now would result in a financial loss they simply can’t afford. It’s a painful situation.

“But for first-time buyers, this is one of the best places to start in the property market in terms of value for money.”

She continues: “If you’ve just finished university or started your first job, and you’re looking to get on the property ladder, Aberdeen is a more affordable option than cities like Edinburgh, where prices are much higher, and affordability is more of a challenge.”

Felicity, who recently purchased a new home in Aberdeen, is enthusiastic about the city’s appeal.

“Aberdeen offers a vibrant social scene, two busy universities, and a strong job market. There’s a lot to be said for living in Aberdeen right now.”

Navigating Aberdeen market

Originally from Johnshaven, Felicity has always had a keen interest in property.

“Growing up, my friends and I used to look at property websites like ASPC and Rightmove for fun,” she recalls.

“I would watch Grand Designs and Location, Location, Location and wondered how I could make a career in property.”

It sparked her interest in the industry, and after completing at MA in property at the University of Aberdeen, she started specialising in residential survey and valuation.

Now a partner at DM Hall, she finds satisfaction in helping people navigate the often complex process of buying and selling homes.

“No two days are ever the same,” she said. “Some people are excited about moving into their dream homes, while others may be dealing with more difficult circumstances, such as the passing of a family member or an elderly person having to move into care after decades in the same home.

“It’s a privilege to be part of these important moments in people’s lives.”

Felicity also enjoys the variety of properties she encounters in her work.

“I see everything – from properties in need of extensive repair that haven’t been occupied for decades to luxury homes.

“It’s fascinating. Every day is different, it’s always a challenge and that’s what keeps the job interesting.”

And when it comes down to it, she admits: “I just love houses.”