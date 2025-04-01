Inverness woman sells Highland cafe after motherhood surprise

The Inverness woman behind a Cawdor cafe will hang up her apron for the last time after selling the business.

Nyomi Dixon, who owns Cawdor Deli in the village near Nairn, is swapping one challenge for another – her new-born daughter Nya.

The businesswoman also owned and operated Whisk Cafe and Wee Whisk Cafe in Inverness until last year.

She opened Cawdor Deli in November 2023, but will now sell up her last business.

Nyomi has been a business owner for five years, which she said have been full of challenges, but insists there were also plenty of highs.

‘I never thought I would be able to have children’

Nyomi believed it wouldn’t be possible for her to have children and so had focused on her business baby instead. However, that all changed in 2023.

She said: “That’s me been in business for five years now, I fulfilled so many dreams and I had many more.

“I never thought I would be able to have children, but science is an amazing thing and I’m really lucky to now have Nya.

“I went to a fertility clinic for the first time in 2023 and thankfully it worked. She was born on January 2 and I’ve been working since.

“The plan was to be both a business owner and a mum, I thought it would be doable.

“But it’s been such a hard journey, it’s time for me to focus on my daughter.”

Nyomi is proud of her time at the helm of Cawdor Deli, which is expected to come to an end in the middle of April.

She added: “Running the business isn’t just a shop front, there’s so much to do in the background.

“I’ve loved my experience as a business owner — there have been a lot of highs and lows.

“It has been difficult for small businesses in the past 18 months and I think rises to wages and national insurance coming won’t make it any easier.

“Now I get to enjoy time with Nya while she’s still young and have a bit of rest as well.”

New owners for Cawdor Deli

Discussions are well under way over the business changing hands and Nyomi said almost everything is signed and sealed.

She believes the new owners share her vision for Cawdor Deli and is looking forward to what they are able to offer.

Nyomi said: “The deal came about around Christmas time when I knew I was just about to have a baby.

“The adventure was a lot bigger than I could do on my own, it would suit someone who has many different talents.

“The place can be amazing, the new owners have a brilliant vision for the future and I’m excited to see what happens. There’s so much that little place can offer.”