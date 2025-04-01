Inverness woman sells Highland cafe after motherhood surprise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness woman sells Highland cafe after motherhood surprise

Nyomi Dixon will hang up her apron after becoming a mum - which she didn't think was possible.

Nyomi Dixon is selling her business after five years. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Alex Banks

The Inverness woman behind a Cawdor cafe will hang up her apron for the last time after selling the business.

Nyomi Dixon, who owns Cawdor Deli in the village near Nairn, is swapping one challenge for another – her new-born daughter Nya.

The businesswoman also owned and operated Whisk Cafe and Wee Whisk Cafe in Inverness until last year.

She opened Cawdor Deli in November 2023, but will now sell up her last business.

Nyomi has been a business owner for five years, which she said have been full of challenges, but insists there were also plenty of highs.

‘I never thought I would be able to have children’

Nyomi believed it wouldn’t be possible for her to have children and so had focused on her business baby instead. However, that all changed in 2023.

She said: “That’s me been in business for five years now, I fulfilled so many dreams and I had many more.

“I never thought I would be able to have children, but science is an amazing thing and I’m really lucky to now have Nya.

“I went to a fertility clinic for the first time in 2023 and thankfully it worked. She was born on January 2 and I’ve been working since.

“The plan was to be both a business owner and a mum, I thought it would be doable.

Nyomi Dixon said new owners share her vision for the cafe. Image: Cawdor Deli

“But it’s been such a hard journey, it’s time for me to focus on my daughter.”

Nyomi is proud of her time at the helm of Cawdor Deli, which is expected to come to an end in the middle of April.

She added: “Running the business isn’t just a shop front, there’s so much to do in the background.

“I’ve loved my experience as a business owner — there have been a lot of highs and lows.

It has been difficult for small businesses in the past 18 months and I think rises to wages and national insurance coming won’t make it any easier.

“Now I get to enjoy time with Nya while she’s still young and have a bit of rest as well.”

New owners for Cawdor Deli

Discussions are well under way over the business changing hands and Nyomi said almost everything is signed and sealed.

She believes the new owners share her vision for Cawdor Deli and is looking forward to what they are able to offer.

Nyomi said: “The deal came about around Christmas time when I knew I was just about to have a baby.

Owner Nyomi Dixon became a mum on January 2 and is looking forward to spending time with daughter Nya. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“The adventure was a lot bigger than I could do on my own, it would suit someone who has many different talents.

“The place can be amazing, the new owners have a brilliant vision for the future and I’m excited to see what happens. There’s so much that little place can offer.”

