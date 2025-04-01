New £500,000 Inverness hub for shops, cafe and tool library

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

New £500,000 Inverness hub for shops, cafe and tool library

The project will be the first of its kind in Scotland and could create up to 40 new jobs each year.

By Alex Banks
Donna Murphy, a retail advisor at New Start Highland, James Dunbar, chief executive and New Start Highland volunteer Patrick Mills. Image: John Paul Photography
Donna Murphy, a retail advisor at New Start Highland, James Dunbar, chief executive and New Start Highland volunteer Patrick Mills. Image: John Paul Photography

An Inverness social enterprise will spend £500,000 building the country’s first “training and reuse village”.

New Start Highland, which is in its 25th year, will open the facility in Carsegate in the coming months.

The new premises will feature pre-loved retail outlets, a bike repair hub, tool library, cafe and training kitchen.

The project is also expected to create up to 40 new trainee and employment opportunities each year.

New Start Highland was founded in 2000, and began supplying homeware starter packs.

It aims to support people experiencing crisis including poverty, homelessness and long-term unemployment.

What is a training and reuse village?

The village is a longstanding vision of New Start Highland founder and chief executive James Dunbar.

He said: “The opening of the training and reuse village represents a pivotal point in our journey.

“And will provide an environment where people can learn, thrive and build confidence and skills that pave the way to a brighter future.

“Currently, 24% of children in Scotland live in poverty.

James Dunbar outside New Start Highland in Inverness. Image: John Paul Photography

“We need more training opportunities open to parents so they can be supported to lift themselves out of crisis and give their children better lives.

“We are committed to driving meaningful change by providing support services, collaborating with partner organisations.

“And addressing critical issues such as poverty and homelessness. Beyond this, we strive to foster a cultural shift from disposability to ethical reuse.

“The New Start Highland training and reuse village is a testament to this mission.”

New Start Highland sees thousands through its Inverness doors

The charity currently offers to support to more than 1,500 people each year.

And over the past year, New Start Highland said it has served the local community over 129,000 times.

Patrick Mills, who spent six years serving in the army, came to New Start Highland as a volunteer to work in the upholstery workshop after suffering PTSD.

He said: “I was referred to New Start Highland through the NHS when life had become difficult, and I had nowhere else to turn.

An artist impression of what the cafe will look like. Image: Highland Fox Design & Renovation

“I knew going into mainstream employment would not be possible and through the volunteer programme I was able to pick an area to learn and work in at my own pace.

“Having been previously taught to sew by my mum, I was drawn to upholstery and with the unwavering support of the team.

“I have now grown my confidence, skills and feel like I have purpose and life has structure again.”

Conversation