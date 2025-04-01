New £500,000 Inverness hub for shops, cafe and tool library

An Inverness social enterprise will spend £500,000 building the country’s first “training and reuse village”.

New Start Highland, which is in its 25th year, will open the facility in Carsegate in the coming months.

The new premises will feature pre-loved retail outlets, a bike repair hub, tool library, cafe and training kitchen.

The project is also expected to create up to 40 new trainee and employment opportunities each year.

New Start Highland was founded in 2000, and began supplying homeware starter packs.

It aims to support people experiencing crisis including poverty, homelessness and long-term unemployment.

What is a training and reuse village?

The village is a longstanding vision of New Start Highland founder and chief executive James Dunbar.

He said: “The opening of the training and reuse village represents a pivotal point in our journey.

“And will provide an environment where people can learn, thrive and build confidence and skills that pave the way to a brighter future.

“Currently, 24% of children in Scotland live in poverty.

“We need more training opportunities open to parents so they can be supported to lift themselves out of crisis and give their children better lives.

“We are committed to driving meaningful change by providing support services, collaborating with partner organisations.

“And addressing critical issues such as poverty and homelessness. Beyond this, we strive to foster a cultural shift from disposability to ethical reuse.

“The New Start Highland training and reuse village is a testament to this mission.”

New Start Highland sees thousands through its Inverness doors

The charity currently offers to support to more than 1,500 people each year.

And over the past year, New Start Highland said it has served the local community over 129,000 times.

Patrick Mills, who spent six years serving in the army, came to New Start Highland as a volunteer to work in the upholstery workshop after suffering PTSD.

He said: “I was referred to New Start Highland through the NHS when life had become difficult, and I had nowhere else to turn.

“I knew going into mainstream employment would not be possible and through the volunteer programme I was able to pick an area to learn and work in at my own pace.

“Having been previously taught to sew by my mum, I was drawn to upholstery and with the unwavering support of the team.

“I have now grown my confidence, skills and feel like I have purpose and life has structure again.”