16-year-old Inverness apprentice taking crane career to new heights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

16-year-old Inverness apprentice taking crane career to new heights

Archie Laird knew he wanted to be a crane operator at just three years old.

By Alex Banks
16-year-old Archie Laird is laying down the foundations for his future. Image: Planit Scotland
16-year-old Archie Laird is laying down the foundations for his future. Image: Planit Scotland

An Inverness 16-year-old has become the youngest crane operator apprentice at a Highland hire company.

Stoddart Crane Hire in Muir of Ord said it knew teenager Archie Laird would be “one to watch from the get-go”.

He has taken his crane career to a new heights 500 miles from home while doing a three-month training program at National Construction College in Norfolk.

Once completed, Archie will return to the Highlands firm Stoddart, where he was made the first apprentice in late 2024.

Laying the foundation for a bright future

Archie, who is from the Kirkhill area of Inverness, knew he wanted to be a crane operator at just three years old.

His family has a strong connection to the industry, with both his grandfather and uncle working as offshore crane operators.

Since January, when he started his training, he has been living independently and travelling back to the Highlands to work at Stoddart.

Archie said: “Learning to drive and operate cranes is something I’ve dreamed about since I was a kid.

Stoddart Crane Hire operates the most modern fleet of cranes in Scotland. Image: Planit Scotland

“Once I return from England, the next step will be getting hands-on experience doing just that – with assistance, of course.

“In fact, at this rate, I’ll be qualified to drive a crane before I even have my car license.

“I’m really grateful for the support from everyone at Stoddart Crane Hire and the opportunity to follow in my grandfather and uncle’s footsteps.

“This journey is just getting started, and I can’t wait to see where it takes me. I’m ready to embrace every moment.”

Stoddart Crane Hire in Muir of Ord believes Archie represents “more than just the future of the company”.

‘Successful career ahead’ for apprentice at Stoddart Crane Hire

Stoddart Crane Hire director Kerri MacDonald said the firm’s hierarchy has been “truly wowed” by Archie’s dedication and hard work.

She said: “We’re all incredibly proud of everything he has accomplished so far.

“It’s not easy at such a young age to take on this kind of responsibility and move so far from home.

“But Archie has taken everything in his stride.

“We’re truly excited to watch him grow as he develops his skills and knowledge.

Apprenticeship officer Gillian Mackenzie alongside Archie Laird. Image: Planit Scotland

“We’re confident he’s going to have a great future in the crane operation industry – hopefully as part of the Stoddart family for years to come.”

Apprenticeships officer Gillian Mackenzie added: “Archie’s story is a testament to the power of mentorship, hard work, and the drive to pursue one’s dreams.

“He is an incredible young man, showing remarkable maturity and determination at such a young age.

“His journey reflects the values that we strive to instil in all our apprentices – ambition, resilience, and a commitment to learning.”

Conversation