16-year-old Inverness apprentice taking crane career to new heights

An Inverness 16-year-old has become the youngest crane operator apprentice at a Highland hire company.

Stoddart Crane Hire in Muir of Ord said it knew teenager Archie Laird would be “one to watch from the get-go”.

He has taken his crane career to a new heights 500 miles from home while doing a three-month training program at National Construction College in Norfolk.

Once completed, Archie will return to the Highlands firm Stoddart, where he was made the first apprentice in late 2024.

Laying the foundation for a bright future

Archie, who is from the Kirkhill area of Inverness, knew he wanted to be a crane operator at just three years old.

His family has a strong connection to the industry, with both his grandfather and uncle working as offshore crane operators.

Since January, when he started his training, he has been living independently and travelling back to the Highlands to work at Stoddart.

Archie said: “Learning to drive and operate cranes is something I’ve dreamed about since I was a kid.

“Once I return from England, the next step will be getting hands-on experience doing just that – with assistance, of course.

“In fact, at this rate, I’ll be qualified to drive a crane before I even have my car license.

“I’m really grateful for the support from everyone at Stoddart Crane Hire and the opportunity to follow in my grandfather and uncle’s footsteps.

“This journey is just getting started, and I can’t wait to see where it takes me. I’m ready to embrace every moment.”

Stoddart Crane Hire in Muir of Ord believes Archie represents “more than just the future of the company”.

‘Successful career ahead’ for apprentice at Stoddart Crane Hire

Stoddart Crane Hire director Kerri MacDonald said the firm’s hierarchy has been “truly wowed” by Archie’s dedication and hard work.

She said: “We’re all incredibly proud of everything he has accomplished so far.

“It’s not easy at such a young age to take on this kind of responsibility and move so far from home.

“But Archie has taken everything in his stride.

“We’re truly excited to watch him grow as he develops his skills and knowledge.

“We’re confident he’s going to have a great future in the crane operation industry – hopefully as part of the Stoddart family for years to come.”

Apprenticeships officer Gillian Mackenzie added: “Archie’s story is a testament to the power of mentorship, hard work, and the drive to pursue one’s dreams.

“He is an incredible young man, showing remarkable maturity and determination at such a young age.

“His journey reflects the values that we strive to instil in all our apprentices – ambition, resilience, and a commitment to learning.”