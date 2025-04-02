Last shift for Peterhead garage owner after 40 years at ‘Parkies’

After four decades of grease, gears, and the hum of engines, Boddam garage owner Ewan Robertson has clocked in for his final shift.

The Aberdonian, who took over Park Garage with his best friend Graeme Boyne in 1985, says it was a risk taking over the harborside business, located three miles outside Peterhead.

But it turned out to be the best decision they ever made, as the friends plotted to escape offshore careers they didn’t enjoy and “buy their lives back.”

Ewan says they have witnessed technological leaps in the car industry that they couldn’t have fathomed when they first started out, with Graeme now the proud owner of a self-driving car.

“It’s been a fantastic 40 years, the best years of my life,” says Ewan.

“I’ve had the best business partner, I’ve had the best staff, and that all contributed to what made it special. I wouldn’t change it for anything else.”

Park Garage’s evolution since the 1980s

The story of how Ewan and his best friend Graeme came to run the thriving Park Garage goes back 50 years.

Crossing paths at 16, they both entered the motor trade, working in family-owned businesses in Kintore and Bridge of Dee for four years, before spending five years offshore.

Experiencing FOMO over the parties and weddings they missed due to their offshore lifestyle, the friends hatched a plan to go into business together and gain a better work-life balance.

“We thought, ‘What do we do? All we knew was the car industry,'” he said.

“We were both from Aberdeen, but at the time, the oil industry was booming, and we couldn’t afford the property prices, which were absolutely ridiculous.

“So, we drove all over the countryside looking at garages and a property register.

“We popped into Park Garage in Boddam, and there was an old chap trying to retire, just like me, after 50 years.”

“He had taken over his uncle’s garage, who was called Peter Park. That’s where the name comes from.

“So, we put in an offer, he accepted, and the rest is history.”

The pair set about expanding the business and settling into life in Boddam.

Ewan says it was a joy to travel just two minutes down the road to his new workplace, especially after years of commuting from his Westhill home to fly from Aberdeen Airport to the rigs.

Famous for car hi-fi expertise

The business wasn’t just about fixing cars. At one time, Park Garage was renowned for its expertise in car hi-fi systems, attracting customers from all over.

“We had all the top brands—Kenwood, Panasonic, Sony, you name it. We were the go-to shop for the best sound systems,” Ewan says.

When the car hi-fi trade faded away, the duo quickly adapted. “We downsized the shop and shifted our focus to car sales, always staying ahead of the curve.”

Ewan says the most rewarding part was the social aspect.

“The garage wasn’t just a job, it was a lifestyle. You knew everyone in the village, and they knew you,” he says fondly.

“It’s all about the relationships you build. Over the years, we’ve seen kids come in with their parents’ cars, and now we’re helping their kids.”

Over time, his role evolved, and he stepped out of the workshop to focus more on car sales. But the core of it remained: Ewan and Graeme’s shared love of motors.

From selling and fixing family cars to servicing Ferraris, they built up an impressive clientele, many of whom were third or even fourth-generation customers.

Ewan admits that while he’s ready to retire, he’ll miss the camaraderie and the daily buzz.

“I’ll miss the boys at the garage and the social side of it. You get to know everyone so well—you don’t even need to enter their details into the system. Everyone’s a friend here.”

Advice for the next generation

For those considering a career in the motor trade, Ewan offers some simple advice: “Know your trade and always be honest and fair. That’s the secret to success.”

Park Garage‘s ownership will now shift to the next generation, continuing under the watchful eye of Graeme and his son Craig.