Inverness ‘charming’ Victorian guest house on market for £500,000

A “charming” Inverness guest house has hit the market with a price of £500,000.

Blaeberry House can be found amongst the highlights of the Highlands and Moray commercial property listings.

Inns in Fort William and Caithness are also new to the commercial property market.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting properties for sale or rent.

Blaeberry House, Inverness

A “charming guest house” on Ardross Street in the Highland capital is up for sale for £500,000. The listing claims it as “Inverness’s first solely vegan breakfast B&B”.

Blaeberry House, which is marketed by CCL Property, has been listed as a “unique property” offering a prime location in the city centre.

The traditional Victorian guest house has four letting rooms as well as a one-bedroom annex and a three-bedroom owner’s accommodation.

CCL Property said: “Blaeberry House prides itself on its commitment to sustainability, featuring eco-friendly amenities and a fully vegan breakfast menu.

“Guests can enjoy homemade dishes, including traditional Scottish fridge oats and a hot cooked vegan breakfast.

“The property’s central location allows easy access to Inverness’s attractions, while its proximity to Loch Ness and the Scottish Highlands makes it an ideal base for exploring the region’s natural beauty.

“With its unique offering and convenient location, Blaeberry House presents an attractive opportunity for those seeking a distinctive hospitality business in Inverness.”

Aite Cruinnichidh Hostel, Roy Bridge

Next, to Roy Bridge, where a hostel dating back to 1878 is on the market for £795,000.

Aite Cruinnichidh Hostel, which means gathering place in Gaelic, can accommodate up to 28 guests.

The property, marketed by CCL, has room to increase the operation and also includes a four-bedroom detached owners house.

CCL Property said: “Aite Cruinnichidh Hostel is a charming and tranquil retreat nestled in the heart of the Scottish Highlands.

“Set in a converted barn, the hostel enjoys a sheltered position adjacent to the Monessie Gorge, complete with its iconic wobbly footbridge.

“This location offers unparalleled access to some of Scotland’s most breathtaking landscapes, including remote glens, mountain passes, and lochs.

“Aite Cruinnichidh provides an exceptional base for Highland adventures.”

The stone-built building also offers a timber frame extension which was built 26 years ago.

The Village Inn, Keiss

Last but not least, The Village Inn in Keiss, Caithness, is going under the hammer and would likely set new owners back £200,000.

Prime Property Auctions is in charge of the listing which includes a bar and two self-contained apartments.

It also includes a dining room, commercial kitchen, freezer room and an office.

Prime Property Auctions said: “Recently refurbished to a high standard, it is a turnkey investment.

“Apartment one has three bedrooms, a lounge, a fitted kitchen, and a family bathroom.

“Apartment two has two bedrooms, a lounge, fitted kitchen, and bathroom.

“The Village Inn generates around £150,000 per annum which would add additional revenue stream to already turnkey units.

“It is potentially an excellent opportunity for serviced accommodation.”