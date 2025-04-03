Inverness ‘charming’ Victorian guest house on market for £500,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness ‘charming’ Victorian guest house on market for £500,000

Inns in Fort William and Caithness are also new to the Highlands and Islands property listings.

By Alex Banks
The Inverness guest house is new to the market. Image: CCL Property
A “charming” Inverness guest house has hit the market with a price of £500,000.

Blaeberry House can be found amongst the highlights of the Highlands and Moray commercial property listings.

Inns in Fort William and Caithness are also new to the commercial property market.

Blaeberry House, Inverness

A “charming guest house” on Ardross Street in the Highland capital is up for sale for £500,000. The listing claims it as “Inverness’s first solely vegan breakfast B&B”.

Blaeberry House, which is marketed by CCL Property, has been listed as a “unique property” offering a prime location in the city centre.

The traditional Victorian guest house has four letting rooms as well as a one-bedroom annex and a three-bedroom owner’s accommodation.

Inside the Inverness guest house which is up for grabs. Image: CCL Property

CCL Property said: “Blaeberry House prides itself on its commitment to sustainability, featuring eco-friendly amenities and a fully vegan breakfast menu.

“Guests can enjoy homemade dishes, including traditional Scottish fridge oats and a hot cooked vegan breakfast.

“The property’s central location allows easy access to Inverness’s attractions, while its proximity to Loch Ness and the Scottish Highlands makes it an ideal base for exploring the region’s natural beauty.

“With its unique offering and convenient location, Blaeberry House presents an attractive opportunity for those seeking a distinctive hospitality business in Inverness.”

Aite Cruinnichidh Hostel, Roy Bridge

Next, to Roy Bridge, where a hostel dating back to 1878 is on the market for £795,000.

Aite Cruinnichidh Hostel, which means gathering place in Gaelic, can accommodate up to 28 guests.

The property, marketed by CCL, has room to increase the operation and also includes a four-bedroom detached owners house.

CCL Property said: “Aite Cruinnichidh Hostel is a charming and tranquil retreat nestled in the heart of the Scottish Highlands.

The Roy Bridge hostel. Image: CCL Property

“Set in a converted barn, the hostel enjoys a sheltered position adjacent to the Monessie Gorge, complete with its iconic wobbly footbridge.

“This location offers unparalleled access to some of Scotland’s most breathtaking landscapes, including remote glens, mountain passes, and lochs.

“Aite Cruinnichidh provides an exceptional base for Highland adventures.”

The stone-built building also offers a timber frame extension which was built 26 years ago.

The Village Inn, Keiss

Last but not least, The Village Inn in Keiss, Caithness, is going under the hammer and would likely set new owners back £200,000.

Prime Property Auctions is in charge of the listing which includes a bar and two self-contained apartments.

It also includes a dining room, commercial kitchen, freezer room and an office.

Prime Property Auctions said: “Recently refurbished to a high standard, it is a turnkey investment.

The Village Inn in Keiss is up for auction. Image: Prime Property Auctions

“Apartment one has three bedrooms, a lounge, a fitted kitchen, and a family bathroom.

“Apartment two has two bedrooms, a lounge, fitted kitchen, and bathroom.

“The Village Inn generates around £150,000 per annum which would add additional revenue stream to already turnkey units.

“It is potentially an excellent opportunity for serviced accommodation.”

Conversation