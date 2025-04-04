Shortbread maker Dean’s of Huntly reports losses in ‘hugely challenging’ year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Shortbread maker Dean’s of Huntly reports losses in ‘hugely challenging’ year

The deficit comes despite turnover growing by £2 million.

By Alex Banks
Bill Dean, managing director of Dean's of Huntly. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Bill Dean, managing director of Dean's of Huntly. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Aberdeenshire shortbread manufacturer Dean’s of Huntly has reported back-to-back losses despite taking its turnover above £10 million.

The Huntly firm said it remains upbeat about the future despite dealing with a number of challenges.

Dean’s financial results for the year-end June 30 2024 showed pre-tax losses of £345,000, improving from £448,000 losses in the prior year.

However, the manufacturer saw turnover rise to almost £10.2m, up from £8.3m in 2023.

Dean’s of Huntly also reported a drop in its average staff numbers for the year, down to 143 from 149.

Rising costs despite ‘keen focus’

The strategic report, signed off by managing director William (Bill) Dean, said directors had a “keen focus” on costs in its last financial year.

However, due to uncontrollable elements administrative costs for the company rose around 12% to £3.1m.

Mr Dean said: “The year continued to be a hugely challenging one due to increasing raw material and operating costs resulting in an ever tightening squeeze on profit margins.

“Despite the difficult economic climate of the increased cost of living, the directors are pleased to report an increase in turnover for the year of just over 23%.

Bill Dean, managing director of Dean’s of Huntly, remains confident for the future despite losses. Image; Kami Thomson /DC Thomson

“Which resulted in an increase in the gross profit value of £327,000.

“Direct operating costs, particularly raw materials, wages and transport, also increased.

“These rising costs dampened the overall gross profit return, reducing the margin percentage return by around 2%.

“The directors remain confident for the future, implementing their strategy to develop new markets, growing both Dean’s own brand and private label opportunities.”

Can acquisition help Dean’s of Huntly with losses?

In February, Dean’s of Huntly announced the acquisition of a rival firm in order to build on its growth.

It has added fellow shortbread company Duncan’s of Deeside to its operations and took its workforce to 180.

Dean’s of Huntly said the deal will enhance its market share in the premium shortbread sector.

The shortbread maker wants to grow to its market value. Image: Dean’s of Huntly

Bill said: “The acquisition of Duncan’s of Deeside enables us to build on our recent successful organic growth by acquiring a well-established, high-quality business in the shortbread market.

We are excited to build on the successful journey begun by the Duncan family and their team.”

The firm will also leverage the combined expertise and synergies, with Duncan’s of Deeside managing director Paul Duncan staying on as part of the merger.

Meanwhile his parents and founders, Len and Dawn Duncan, have retired.

Conversation