Trump tariffs hard to swallow for Highland whisky distillers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Trump tariffs hard to swallow for Highland whisky distillers

But will the lower tariff rate give Scotch the competitive edge over Irish whiskey?

By Liza Hamilton
Alasdair Day, co-founder of the Isle of Raasay Distillery says Trump tariffs will present significant hurdles.
Alasdair Day, co-founder of the Isle of Raasay Distillery says Trump tariffs will present significant hurdles.

Highland whisky distillers are grappling with the impact of Donald Trump’s new 10% tariff on their exports to the US.

However there may be a silver lining — Scotch could gain a competitive edge over Irish whiskey, which will now face an even steeper 20% tariff.

The tariffs, due to take effect this Saturday, are part of Trump’s ongoing efforts to boost the US economy and protect American jobs.

They have already sent shockwaves through global markets, with whisky makers among the hardest hit in Scotland.

Alasdair Day, of the Hebridean Isle of Raasay Distillery and R&B Distillers, called the situation a “disappointment,” particularly for newer distilleries that are still finding their feet in the American market.

Trump tariffs and turbulent times

“For businesses like ours, it’s a turbulent time,” Mr Day explained.

“We’re at a stage where our presence in the US is still growing, and this tariff adds to the challenge.”

While the 10% tariff may make Scotch more expensive in America, he believes it could give Scotch an advantage against its rivals in Ireland and Japan.

“Irish whiskey now faces a 20% tariff, so whether that gives Scotch a competitive edge remains to be seen,” Day said.

“There are so many knock-on effects that we won’t fully understand until a few months down the line.”

US President Donald Trump unveiled a raft of tariffs on global trading partners on Wednesday. Image: Andrew Leyden/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

The rise in price is designed to make American bourbon and single malt more appealing to US consumers.

“We saw this with the 25% tariff during Trump’s last term,” Mr Day added.

“It really hurt, and it slowed down our growth in the States. It’s not as bad this time, but it’s still a blow.”

Meanwhile, Anthony Wills who runs Kilchoman distillery on the Isle of Islay, says Trump’s new tariff is a “massive blow” for business after an already challenging year.

“With everything else that’s going on – increases in National Insurance, rising duty in the UK, and higher minimum wage – it’s blow after blow,” he said.

“The economic headwinds we’ve all been experiencing make it very challenging for every industry, but for Scotch whisky, as a major exporter, it’s huge.”

‘Massive blow’ to Scotch distillers

Taken together, Mr Wills says it’s an even more challenging time for distillers than back in 2019 when Trump placed a 25% on Scotch whisky as part of a wider trade dispute with the EU.

Anthony Wills who runs Kilchoman distillery on the Isle of Islay says Trump tariffs are another blow for to Scotch whisky industry.

He said: “Hopefully, something will be resolved over the coming months so these tariffs can be rescinded.

“In the meantime, each company has to deal with it. One of the options, which we did last time when we had tariffs in 2019, was sharing those tariffs with our importer in the US so that the shelf price remained the same.”

Industry calls for action

Annabel Thomas, founder and chief executive of Nc’nean Distillery on the Morvern Peninsula, says the 10% tariff could be a lot worse.

She wants to see industry bodies and the UK government work towards bringing tariffs down or at least work to pinpoint an end date.

Annabel Thomas founder and chief executive of Nc’nean Distillery. Image: Maik Ahlers

“I don’t hold out much hope of them achieving that but we will see,” she said.

“I don’t think trade tariffs are a good idea for the global economy full stop.”

Reaction in Holyrood

In Holyrood, First Minister John Swinney expressed concern over the impact of the tariffs on the Scotch whisky industry.

He said he would be “really worried” if he ran a distillery.

“I know just how much commitment and sacrifice has been made by the Scotch whisky industry to get to the position it’s now in,” he said. “It will be feeling sore this morning because it’s obviously just had another big hurdle put in its way in one of its most significant markets.”

Tariffs took centre stage at First Minister’s Questions, just a day before Mr Swinney heads to the US to promote Scottish interests – though there are no plans to meet anyone from the Trump administration.

Conversation