John o’ Groats entrepreneur Walter Mowat on his 57 years in business

John o’ Groats born and bred, Walter Mowat has been a local businessman since he was just 15 years old.

He and his family are behind several of the north-coast facilities, including First and Last in Scotland gift shop as well as John o’ Groats craft shop and bookshop.

Growing up in such a rural area, Walter was always aware of its value as an attraction.

Now 73, he is continuing to see the benefits of tourists visiting one of mainland Scotland’s most northerly points all year round.

Right place, right time

Walter’s brother, Bill, was behind the beginning of their John o’ Groats businesses.

But in 1967, when he decided to change his career path, a 15-year-old Walter found himself “in the right place at the right time”.

He said: “My brother originally started the business but he left to be a reporter for the Caithness Courier.

“For me, when he had decided to take that career path I just happened to be here at the right time and so carried it on.

“When I left college I just came back and stayed here to try and create a business which would add to the area.

“It’s grown an awful lot since then and hopefully that can continue.”

Walter has been able to keep the array of businesses within his family, with his son Andrew now behind a handful businesses on the pier.

He added: “It’s all staying in the family at the moment, Andrew is doing a different thing from me, running the two cafes.

“Which means its adds to the experience here as there are food facilities for you to enjoy.

“We have all absolutely all of the facilities here which are needed, and which you might not get in other small places.

“It’s part of what makes John o’ Groats so special, the history is so valuable and we’re able to keep the story alive here.”

How has John o’ Groats changed?

Walter knows John o’ Groats has always been a tourist attraction, but feels it has become busier in the past five years.

The settlement takes its name from Jan de Groot, a 15th-century Dutchman who once plied a ferry from the Scottish mainland to Orkney.

Having seen a lot in his 57 years in charge, with initiatives such as the North Coast 500 there can always be positives in his eyes.

Walter also believes the marketing of the NC500 is “keeping people in jobs”.

He said: “It’s tricky, because John o’ Groats is already its own attraction because of our geographical position.

“We already have a reason to come here and the facilities to support it. Hotels, accommodation, caravan sights, toilets, parking – it’s all here.

“That being said, the North Coast 500 has been a welcome addition. In the past five years or so it has been busier, it’s tremendous.

“It has allowed us to keep some of our premises open throughout the winter, which wasn’t always the case.

“Some of these places only ran from May to September or October before, which isn’t always great for the people who come to visit out of season.

“The NC500 has also helped to support the jobs and creating more long-term jobs.”

Walter hopes support from the likes of the Highland Council can help in deterring resentment for the route.

He added: “I think it is very beneficial for the whole of the Highlands. Maybe it has been easier for us to adapt as we have been catering for tourists for a very long time.

“It’s only certain areas where you get people who don’t want to see it stained by tourism.

“What they maybe don’t understand is that we need to have people going through in order to generate income and to create more jobs.

“If not, locals would have to leave the area. There probably are a lack of facilities in some areas, but we don’t suffer from that here.”

Why I’m following in my dad’s John o’ Groats footsteps

Andrew is behind the Northpoint cafe, Stacks Deli and Roads End Coffee Shop.

He knows his businesses go hand-in-hand with his dad’s and is hoping he can continue to deliver “the full experience”.

John o’ Groats is home to a population of around 300 people and is 120 miles away from its nearest city – Inverness.

He said: “This is such a beautiful place to live and work. And it’s only being getting busier in the past 10 or 15 years.

“My family obviously have a lot of history here and it’s good that I’m getting the chance to continue that.

“The cafe, the coffee shop, the deli have all been great ventures. It’s adding something to an already successful business area.

“Of course the North Coast 500 has added tremendously to that as well. You won’t find anyone here who disapproves of it and the business it has added.

“We are very busy here and maybe all of the facilities being here help that.”

What does the future hold for the village?

Walter is trying to not think too much about the future might have in store for him, but is hoping to see even more facilities added to John o’ Groats.

He said: “Well, the future for me is about three miles away at the kirk, but hopefully not too soon! But I’m in my seventies and it is a young persons game.

“We are in the process of doing various things here in John o’ Groats through the development trust here.

“We resurfaced the car park here not too long ago and that set us back around £125,000.

“There’s two paths from here, one goes all the way to an old water-powered meal mill which is being renovated.

“When the hotel here was built in the 1870s, there used to be a nine-hole golf course here.

“We are thinking it might be a good idea to resurrect the nine holes.

“It wouldn’t be an all singing and dancing course, but if you’re into your golf I’m sure you would love the experience of playing golf here.

“We’re always looking to progress things while also making things easier and better for visitors to come here and enjoy a day out.”