Craigdon Mountain Sports focuses on Aberdeen future after Inverurie store closure

The managing director of Craigdon Mountain Sports has said it is a “real shame” they had to close their Inverurie branch.

A staple of the Garioch town since the mid-1980s, it locked its doors for the final time just last week after the owners of shop unit put it up for sale.

In an interview with The Press and Journal, Max Bruce admitted they did “come close” to finding another location in Inverurie.

They even looked at scaling down the shop, but in the end there were simply too many obstacles for the business to remain in the town.

Just what did force the Inverurie shop to close

“In the last few years, two other outdoor shops have opened in Inverurie, and that has had an impact,” he said.

There have, of course, also been changes in people’s shopping habits.

But perhaps more seriously, there was a “quite significant” increase in business rates – the second in a matter of years – and that hit the company’s finances hard.

Customers can follow staff to Aberdeen

Mr Bruce, who has been working for Craigdon Mountain Sports for the past 28 years, said: “Unfortunately the combination of factors just made it uncommercial.

“It’s a real shame.

“We’ve had lots of really loyal customers and great members of staff there over the years.”

Though the store on Inverurie High Street is gone, three staff will still be serving customers, having moved to the shop on St Andrew Street in Aberdeen city centre.

Boss confident shoppers will travel from Inverurie to Granite City

And Mr Bruce is confident that shoppers will make the half-hour trip to get all of their mountain and outdoor equipment.

“I have worked in both stores and we can see that there’s a lot of customers travelling between the shops.

“A lot of the staff are going to be here as well, so it’ll feel quite familiar.”

One of the “biggest parts” of Craigdon Mountain Sports offering is its specialist boot fitting services for those climbing mountains or skiing.

And the managing director is confident shopping online for these just isn’t the same as buying them in store.

“When you shop online online you never have that chance to try things,” he said.

“The advice side of things is never as strong either,” he said.

Even though the business’ website is going from “strength to strength”, Mr Bruce believes his staff’s expertise and experience – most have worked there for over 10 years – sets them apart.

“Our staff all know their stuff”

“They’re all enthusiasts about the outdoors and skiing, so they know their stuff,” he said.

“You can’t get that online and to be honest you can’t get that from other shops either.”

And he’s keen to stress that Craigdon is a north-east company.

He says advice online with regards to mountaineering and skiing is “very much worldwide advice”.

As a result, it’s “not really applicable to Scotland”and its changeable weather.

With the focus now on Aberdeen city centre, Mr Bruce believes the store is well placed to attract customers.

Its St Andrew Street location means it avoids some of the biggest issues facing local retailers.

He says it’s a “good area to be in” as it sits just outside the low emission zone and bus gates, making it more easily accessible to shoppers.

Looking towards Aberdeen for the future

While thanking the “loyal customer base” the shop had in Inverurie and Mr Bruce acknowledged it was “really good” to be involved in the Garioch town, the business is looking towards the Granite City for the future.

“We’re still working hard in Aberdeen, where there’s a great range of products and you’ll get really good and really friendly, helpful advice,” he said.