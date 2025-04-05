Craigdon Mountain Sports focuses on Aberdeen future after Inverurie store closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Local Business

Craigdon Mountain Sports focuses on Aberdeen future after Inverurie store closure

A week after its doors shut, the managing director of the firm spoke to The Press and Journal.

Max Bruce, Craigdon Mountain Sports.
Max Bruce, outside its store in Aberdeen, is the managing director of Craigdon Mountain Sports. Image: DC Thomson.
By Chris Cromar

The managing director of Craigdon Mountain Sports has said it is a “real shame” they had to close their Inverurie branch.

A staple of the Garioch town since the mid-1980s, it locked its doors for the final time just last week after the owners of shop unit put it up for sale.

In an interview with The Press and Journal, Max Bruce admitted they did “come close” to finding another location in Inverurie.

They even looked at scaling down the shop, but in the end there were simply too many obstacles for the business to remain in the town.

Just what did force the Inverurie shop to close

“In the last few years, two other outdoor shops have opened in Inverurie, and that has had an impact,” he said.

There have, of course, also been changes in people’s shopping habits.

But perhaps more seriously, there was a “quite significant” increase in business rates – the second in a matter of years – and that hit the company’s finances hard.

Craigdon Mountain Sports, Inverurie.
Craigdon Mountain Sports on Inverurie’s High Street closed last week. Image: LoopNet.

Customers can follow staff to Aberdeen

Mr Bruce, who has been working for Craigdon Mountain Sports for the past 28 years, said: “Unfortunately the combination of factors just made it uncommercial.

“It’s a real shame.

“We’ve had lots of really loyal customers and great members of staff there over the years.”

Though the store on Inverurie High Street is gone, three staff will still be serving customers, having moved to the shop on St Andrew Street in Aberdeen city centre.

Boss confident shoppers will travel from Inverurie to Granite City

And Mr Bruce is confident that shoppers will make the half-hour trip to get all of their mountain and outdoor equipment.

“I have worked in both stores and we can see that there’s a lot of customers travelling between the shops.

“A lot of the staff are going to be here as well, so it’ll feel quite familiar.”

Max Bruce, Craigdon Mountain Sports.
Key to Craigdon Mountain Sports’success is its specialist boot fitting. Image: DC Thomson.

One of the “biggest parts” of Craigdon Mountain Sports offering is its specialist boot fitting services for those climbing mountains or skiing.

And the managing director is confident shopping online for these just isn’t the same as buying them in store.

“When you shop online online you never have that chance to try things,” he said.

“The advice side of things is never as strong either,” he said.

Even though the business’ website is going from “strength to strength”, Mr Bruce believes his staff’s expertise and experience – most have worked there for over 10 years – sets them apart.

“Our staff all know their stuff”

“They’re all enthusiasts about the outdoors and skiing, so they know their stuff,” he said.

“You can’t get that online and to be honest you can’t get that from other shops either.”

And he’s keen to stress that Craigdon is a north-east company.

He says advice online with regards to mountaineering and skiing is “very much worldwide advice”.

As a result, it’s “not really applicable to Scotland”and its changeable weather.

Craigdon Mountain Sports, Aberdeen.
St Andrew Street is the future for Craigdon Mountain Sports in the north-east. Image: Google Maps.

With the focus now on Aberdeen city centre, Mr Bruce believes the store is well placed to attract customers.

Its St Andrew Street location means it avoids some of the biggest issues facing local retailers.

He says it’s a “good area to be in” as it sits just outside the low emission zone and bus gates, making it more easily accessible to shoppers.

Looking towards Aberdeen for the future

While thanking the “loyal customer base” the shop had in Inverurie and Mr Bruce  acknowledged it was “really good” to be involved in the Garioch town, the business is looking towards the Granite City for the future.

“We’re still working hard in Aberdeen, where there’s a great range of products and you’ll get really good and really friendly, helpful advice,” he said.

