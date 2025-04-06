Kintore woman on growing equipment hire firm from farm shed to eight employees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kintore woman on growing equipment hire firm from farm shed to eight employees

Lorna started the business with her partner, Peter, who passed away in 2019.

Genny Hire co-founder Lorna Clark. Image: DCT Design
By Alex Banks

An Aberdeenshire woman has revealed how her company grew from spare parts in a farm shed to her own warehouse and eight employees.

Lorna Clark started Genny Hire in 2008 with her partner Peter Emslie.

After buying generators, fuel tanks and a can, the pair would work on them in an Oldmeldrum farm shed.

Now, they have their own facility in Kintore.

Lorna answered our questions on her biggest struggles, achievements and more.

How and why did you start in business?

I started Genny Hire with my partner, Peter Emslie, in 2008. It was one of those pivotal moments in your life when, sometimes, things just align and it’s exactly the right time.

We started off buying generators, a few fuel tanks and a van, and we would work on them in a farm shed by Oldmeldrum.

In September 2009, just before Offshore Europe, we moved into The Old Smiddy by the Murcar roundabout on the northern edge of Aberdeen.

Equipment which the firm rents and sells. Image: Genny Hire

Expansion meant we finally moved to Kintore in 2020, during lockdown.

Kintore is the perfect location for Genny Hire. We’re surrounded by many of our customers who are already located in the town.

We employ eight staff across the business and are very much Team Genny Hire. The team’s contribution is vital to the success that we currently enjoy.

How did you get to where you are today?

We noticed that while the oil and gas sector was predominant in Aberdeen, many of the other sectors were not being serviced, so we decided to fill the gap.

We began hiring generators out to farmers and for local events, then to small construction companies.

Over the years we’ve built up a strong customer base, largely by word of mouth.

We now hire, sell and service power solutions to the offshore, renewables, maritime, agriculture and events sectors.

As well as continuing to serve our loyal customers in the north east, we’re proud to have customers right across Scotland.

Who helped you?

Family support was very important from day one.

We also recognised the value of being part of organisations such as the Federation of Small Businesses and Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

Being recognised as certificated members of these organisations developed trust from suppliers and customers in the early years.

To this day we utilise FSB membership benefits, such as access to legal documents, employment HR advice and their debt recovery service.

What is your biggest mistake?

Sadly, my Peter passed away in 2019.

The biggest mistake we made was that we did not recognise the importance of finding the right work-life balance while we were growing the business together.

This is my only regret. Life is short.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

You have to believe in the power of positivity. There are many highs and many lows in business.

Every day at Genny Hire is a reminder to me of the loss of Peter, but it is also the reason why I keep returning to work every day.

What is your greatest achievement?

This might sound a bit technical, but our greatest achievement is our ISO 9001 certification.

It means we maintain an internationally recognised standard of commitment to quality and customer service.

We’ve operated to these standards for many years, but it was a good moment when we finally achieved the recognition.

