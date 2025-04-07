Lingerie firm Victoria’s Secret confirms it will open in Aberdeen’s Union Square later this year

Lingerie retailer Victoria’s Secret has confirmed it is coming to Aberdeen.

The new store will open in Union Square later this year.

Victoria’s Secret is set to move into the former Superdry unit, which closed in February.

Known for its infamous fashion shows, the firm already has two branches in Scotland—at Edinburgh’s St James Quarter and Glasgow’s Buchanan Street.

Victoria’s Secrets head of retail Nicola Reeves said the opening was part of company plans to expand into “thriving retail destinations”.

New store to ‘draw in’ visitors

A planning application previously submitted to Aberdeen City Council revealed that the new tenants intend to give the unit a £500,000 makeover.

New jobs will also be created, but the number is not yet known.

A recruitment drive is under way with positions including store manager and assistant store manager being advertised.

Nicola said: “We are pleased to be expanding our presence in Aberdeen with the opening of this new permanent location at Union Square.

“Over the past few years, we have continued to expand our presence across the UK opening new locations in thriving retail destinations.

“This new space at Union Square will allow us to serve more of our customers from across Scotland as well as draw in new visitors.”

Union Square a ‘prime destination’

The new Victoria’s Secret store is expected to open its doors later this year.

The brand describes itself as a “specialist retailer of fashion-inspired signature lingerie, sleepwear, athleisure and swim, as well as award-winning prestige fragrances and body care.”

A Union Square spokesperson said: “This addition further solidifies our position as a prime destination for global retailers.

“We’ve been actively curating a mix of local favourites and international powerhouses that resonate with Aberdeen’s community and reflect evolving consumer preferences.”

Superdry, Subway, Hollister and FatFace have all shut up shop in Union Square since the start of the year.

However, the Press and Journal recently revealed Hobbs has launched plans to move in to the former Hollister unit.