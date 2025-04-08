Inverness law firm boss on growing staff numbers in year since opening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness law firm boss on growing staff numbers in year since opening

Thorntons has grown its workforce in Inverness by 60% since opening.

By Alex Banks
Thorntons' Inverness team has grown to 21 staff. Image: Big Partnership Date; Unknown
A law firm’s Inverness office has expanded its staff numbers to deal with growing demand following a year of success.

Thorntons opened its first office in the Highland capital in April last year at Beechwood Business Park.

Starting with a 13-strong workforce, the law firm has now grown its team by more than 60% to employ 21.

Thorntons said its commitment to the Highlands reflects rising investment within the local economy.

Filling ‘notable gap’ in Inverness

Thorntons’ Inverness head of office Paul Adams has explained why the Dundee-headquartered firm first made the city its 14th location last year.

He believes there was a “notable gap” in the wider Highlands and Islands for an experienced law firm.

He said: “We have created a team that can confidently undertake and deliver on this type of work.

“There are outstanding opportunities for growth in the local area.

Thorntons' new team in Inverness with managing partner Lesley Larg. In the back row, l-r, are Krysty Steele, Yasmin Myles, Anna Macleod-Adams, Lucy Bird and Elisa Miller. In the front row, l-r, are Paul Adams, John Smart, Ewan Miller, Ms Larg, Jennifer Callaghan and Hazel MacGillivray.
Paul Adams, first in front row, with Thorntons’ first team members in Inverness last year. Image: Big Partnership

“And after building up a strong presence in the marketplace in our first year, our focus is now on developing our team further and nurturing our network to drive forward progress.

“As locally based advisers, we take great pride in seeing the impact of our work on a daily basis.

“It’s really rewarding to know the wind turbines we have been involved with are supporting the production of clean energy. Or to visit a cafe which our team has assisted.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time for the Highlands and the diverse legal services we offer can help the region to thrive.”

Thorntons Inverness appointments

Thorntons has assembled its team of 21, a “highly experienced, locally based experts” in order to maximise its potential in the north.

It recently appointed Emma MacLaren as its first Inverness estate agent and it is now marketing its first Highland homes.

Meanwhile, corporate solicitor Scott Kenyon also joined Thorntons’ Inverness office and specialises in corporate law, advising businesses on legal matters.

The law firm feels large projects, like Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport, makes the area an attractive place to invest in.

Thorntons has also seen a “significant rise” in immigration requests across the Highlands since 2023.

Conversation