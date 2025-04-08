Inverness law firm boss on growing staff numbers in year since opening

A law firm’s Inverness office has expanded its staff numbers to deal with growing demand following a year of success.

Thorntons opened its first office in the Highland capital in April last year at Beechwood Business Park.

Starting with a 13-strong workforce, the law firm has now grown its team by more than 60% to employ 21.

Thorntons said its commitment to the Highlands reflects rising investment within the local economy.

Filling ‘notable gap’ in Inverness

Thorntons’ Inverness head of office Paul Adams has explained why the Dundee-headquartered firm first made the city its 14th location last year.

He believes there was a “notable gap” in the wider Highlands and Islands for an experienced law firm.

He said: “We have created a team that can confidently undertake and deliver on this type of work.

“There are outstanding opportunities for growth in the local area.

“And after building up a strong presence in the marketplace in our first year, our focus is now on developing our team further and nurturing our network to drive forward progress.

“As locally based advisers, we take great pride in seeing the impact of our work on a daily basis.

“It’s really rewarding to know the wind turbines we have been involved with are supporting the production of clean energy. Or to visit a cafe which our team has assisted.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time for the Highlands and the diverse legal services we offer can help the region to thrive.”

Thorntons Inverness appointments

Thorntons has assembled its team of 21, a “highly experienced, locally based experts” in order to maximise its potential in the north.

It recently appointed Emma MacLaren as its first Inverness estate agent and it is now marketing its first Highland homes.

Meanwhile, corporate solicitor Scott Kenyon also joined Thorntons’ Inverness office and specialises in corporate law, advising businesses on legal matters.

The law firm feels large projects, like Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport, makes the area an attractive place to invest in.

Thorntons has also seen a “significant rise” in immigration requests across the Highlands since 2023.