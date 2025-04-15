Aberdeen accountancy firm eyes further growth after record year

Bosses at Aberdeen accountancy firm Hall Morrice are celebrating a record year and growing staff numbers.

The independent business has seen its turnover reach £6 million, achieving a revenue growth of 65% during the past three years.

Its audit and advisory services has seen a “significant” expansion with its client base rising to more than 170 businesses.

Operations director Ian Mackie said he was “proud” of the “fairly substantial” growth.

Hall Morrice, founded in 1976, has added six new hires to its audit, accounts and advisory teams so far this year, taking its headcount to more than 80.

Growing headcount

Plans are already underway to increase the number further.

Ian said: “In terms of where we’ve come from March 2023 to March 2025, 60% revenue growth is fairly substantial.

“Being a smaller firm, we’re much more agile in our approach to audit.

“Our audit service has seen the biggest increase in terms of percentage of revenue increase.

“When I started, the headcount including partners was about 45. That has increased to 85 now, with the bulk being students and trainees.

“The way the market was post-COVID, to actually recruit an experienced accountant was really difficult.

“Across the whole of the UK — it wasn’t just an Aberdeen thing.

“So the firm took the decision to really invest in new talent in the business.”

Hall Morrice ‘people at heart of success’

The firm, which works with clients across sectors including energy, construction, retail, and professional services, is looking to the next generation of talent to keep growing.

Ian said: “The next thing we’re really keen to do is launch a school-leaver programme.

“We’re looking to work with schools to bring on our first apprentice later this year.”

The latest graduate recruitment drive is also well underway, with a new cohort of trainee accountants set to join in July.

A record number of internal promotions have been made in the last 12 months, including the recent announcement that Louise Smith and Jack Borg-Delaney have been promoted to partner.

Louise becomes the first female partner to be promoted internally in 30 years, while Jack — who joined Hall Morrice in February 2024, is now part of the leadership team.

Bob Bain, Hall Morrice managing partner, said: “Our people are at the heart of our success, and their expertise drives our continued growth.

“As one of the few truly independent firms remaining in Aberdeen, our agility and personal approach set us apart.

“We are committed to further growth while maintaining the high standards our clients expect.”

As part of its long-term strategic vision, Hall Morrice, based in Queen’s Terrace, has also launched Business Advisory Strategic Services (BASS), a division focused on financial planning, digital transformation, and data analytics. It will be led by director Paul Archibald.