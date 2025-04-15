Aberdeen accountancy firm eyes further growth after record year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeen accountancy firm eyes further growth after record year

The independent business has seen its headcount double in three years.

By Kelly Wilson
Ian Mackie, Hall Morrice operations director. Image: Prospect 13
Ian Mackie, Hall Morrice operations director. Image: Prospect 13

Bosses at Aberdeen accountancy firm Hall Morrice are celebrating a record year and growing staff numbers.

The independent business has seen its turnover reach £6 million, achieving a revenue growth of 65% during the past three years.

Its audit and advisory services has seen a “significant” expansion with its client base rising to more than 170 businesses.

Operations director Ian Mackie said he was “proud” of the “fairly substantial” growth.

Hall Morrice, founded in 1976, has added six new hires to its audit, accounts and advisory teams so far this year, taking its headcount to more than 80.

Growing headcount

Plans are already underway to increase the number further.

Ian said: “In terms of where we’ve come from March 2023 to March 2025, 60% revenue growth is fairly substantial.

“Being a smaller firm, we’re much more agile in our approach to audit.

“Our audit service has seen the biggest increase in terms of percentage of revenue increase.

Jack Borg-Delaney, Ian Mackie and Louise Smith. Image: Prospect 13

“When I started, the headcount including partners was about 45. That has increased to 85 now, with the bulk being students and trainees.

“The way the market was post-COVID, to actually recruit an experienced accountant was really difficult.

“Across the whole of the UK —  it wasn’t just an Aberdeen thing.

“So the firm took the decision to really invest in new talent in the business.”

Hall Morrice ‘people at heart of success’

The firm, which works with clients across sectors including energy, construction, retail, and professional services, is looking to the next generation of talent to keep growing.

Ian said: “The next thing we’re really keen to do is launch a school-leaver programme.

“We’re looking to work with schools to bring on our first apprentice later this year.”

The latest graduate recruitment drive is also well underway, with a new cohort of trainee accountants set to join in July.

A record number of internal promotions have been made in the last 12 months, including the recent announcement that Louise Smith and Jack Borg-Delaney have been promoted to partner.

Louise Smith and Jack Borg-Delaney. Image: Prospect 13

Louise becomes the first female partner to be promoted internally in 30 years, while Jack — who joined Hall Morrice in February 2024, is now part of the leadership team.

Bob Bain, Hall Morrice managing partner, said: “Our people are at the heart of our success, and their expertise drives our continued growth.

“As one of the few truly independent firms remaining in Aberdeen, our agility and personal approach set us apart.

“We are committed to further growth while maintaining the high standards our clients expect.”

As part of its long-term strategic vision, Hall Morrice, based in Queen’s Terrace, has also launched Business Advisory Strategic Services (BASS), a division focused on financial planning, digital transformation, and data analytics. It will be led by director Paul Archibald.

Conversation