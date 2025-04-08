For sale: Couple put Inverness home and cattery on the market after more than two decades at the helm

A beautiful four-bedroom family home and cattery business has hit the market near Inverness.

Marie Waugh and Bob Pettitt, owners of Kirkhill’s Copperfield Cattery, have decided to sell their “lifestyle business” to move closer to their two daughters and grandchildren.

They took over the cattery, previously set up by another couple who worked alongside the SSPCA, 22 years ago, after moving from Yorkshire to the Highlands.

“We found it by chance when we decided to move to Scotland with our young family. It wasn’t our plan, but it was for sale when we moved,” Ms Waugh told The P&J.

The couple extended the previously established small cattery into a facility that can house up to 45 cats.

The profitable business and the “charming” family home are on sale for £540,000.

Copperfield Cattery: Inverness ‘lifestyle business’ hits the market

The owners said the cattery, which supports two full-time wages, is an ideal business for raising a family, highlighting the property’s “beautiful gardens”.

Ms Waugh explained: “The cattery gardens are beautiful and we’ve enjoyed them over the years.

“We’ve had many friends over and children’s parties and we get to enjoy all the cats without full responsibility and vet bills.

“We’ve met amazing people from all over the Highlands and some have become good friends.

“Doing a job you love is priceless.”

She added that the cattery is “very much a lifestyle business.”

The couple has already taken bookings up to Christmas and have over 2,000 customers on the database.

They have loyal clients from all over the Highlands and Islands from the Isle of Lewis to Elgin and Wick to Grantown.

“We still have customers today who were coming in 2003 with previous cats,” Ms Waugh explained.

Marie and Bob said that they are ready to “pass on the baton” to someone who is going to enjoy the cattery life as much as they have.

They have decided to move closer to their two daughters and grandchildren down in the central belt.

Copperfield Cattery: Four-bedroom family home on the market

The four-bedroom family house, originally built in the 1880s, sits on extensive gardens that contain the self-enclosed, well-equipped cattery buildings.

The garden has a greenhouse, polytunnel, wildlife pond and herb garden.

The well-presented ground floor contains an open-plan country kitchen diner.

Meanwhile, the large dining room offers a space for large family gatherings.

The hall leads to a traditional-style family lounge with original Victorian features and a log-burning stove.

Next to the lounge, there is a bright sun lounge with a floor-to-ceiling window and patio doors leading to a small shrubbed patio area with fantastic views of the garden.

There is also a large utility room with ample storage, a downstairs cloakroom and WC.

The first floor is home to the four double bedrooms.

The property also has a detached garage with a carport and outside seating/BBQ area, while the entrance to the property offers ample parking for family and customers.