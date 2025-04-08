For sale: Couple put Inverness home and cattery on the market after more than two decades at the helm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
For sale: Couple put Inverness home and cattery on the market after more than two decades at the helm

Marie Waugh and Bob Pettitt are selling up - offering a four-bedroom property that can accommodate up to 45 cats.

By Alberto Lejarraga

A beautiful four-bedroom family home and cattery business has hit the market near Inverness.

Marie Waugh and Bob Pettitt, owners of Kirkhill’s Copperfield Cattery, have decided to sell their “lifestyle business” to move closer to their two daughters and grandchildren.

They took over the cattery, previously set up by another couple who worked alongside the SSPCA, 22 years ago, after moving from Yorkshire to the Highlands.

“We found it by chance when we decided to move to Scotland with our young family. It wasn’t our plan, but it was for sale when we moved,” Ms Waugh told The P&J.

Marie Waugh and Bob Pettitt, owners of Copperfield Cattery
Marie Waugh and Bob Pettitt, owners of Copperfield Cattery. Image: Copperfield Cattery
The cattery can house up to 45 cats. Image: ASG Commercial

The couple extended the previously established small cattery into a facility that can house up to 45 cats.

The profitable business and the “charming” family home are on sale for £540,000.

Copperfield Cattery: Inverness ‘lifestyle business’ hits the market

The owners said the cattery, which supports two full-time wages, is an ideal business for raising a family, highlighting the property’s “beautiful gardens”.

Ms Waugh explained: “The cattery gardens are beautiful and we’ve enjoyed them over the years.

cattery
The cattery is a profitable business. Image: ASG

“We’ve had many friends over and children’s parties and we get to enjoy all the cats without full responsibility and vet bills.

“We’ve met amazing people from all over the Highlands and some have become good friends.

“Doing a job you love is priceless.”

She added that the cattery is “very much a lifestyle business.”

The Inverness cattery has 44 cabins. Image: ASG Commercial

The couple has already taken bookings up to Christmas and have over 2,000 customers on the database.

They have loyal clients from all over the Highlands and Islands from the Isle of Lewis to Elgin and Wick to Grantown.

“We still have customers today who were coming in 2003 with previous cats,” Ms Waugh explained.

Marie and Bob said that they are ready to “pass on the baton” to someone who is going to enjoy the cattery life as much as they have.

They have decided to move closer to their two daughters and grandchildren down in the central belt.

Copperfield Cattery: Four-bedroom family home on the market

The four-bedroom family house, originally built in the 1880s, sits on extensive gardens that contain the self-enclosed, well-equipped cattery buildings.

The garden has a greenhouse, polytunnel, wildlife pond and herb garden.

The well-presented ground floor contains an open-plan country kitchen diner.

Copperfield’s kitchen. Image: ASG Commercial
The sun lounge. Image: ASG Commercial

Meanwhile, the large dining room offers a space for large family gatherings.

The hall leads to a traditional-style family lounge with original Victorian features and a log-burning stove.

Family lounge with log-burning stove. Image: ASG Commercial

Next to the lounge, there is a bright sun lounge with a floor-to-ceiling window and patio doors leading to a small shrubbed patio area with fantastic views of the garden.

There is also a large utility room with ample storage, a downstairs cloakroom and WC.

All four bedrooms are upstairs. Image: ASG Commercial

The first floor is home to the four double bedrooms.

The property also has a detached garage with a carport and outside seating/BBQ area, while the entrance to the property offers ample parking for family and customers.

