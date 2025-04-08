Inverness hotelier fears tourist tax will cost him hundreds of thousands of pounds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness hotelier fears tourist tax will cost him hundreds of thousands of pounds

Tony Story believes the visitor levy could be "decimating" for the Highland tourist industry.

Tony Story runs the Kingsmills Hotel and Ness Walk in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Alex Banks

An Inverness hotelier has issued a new plea to Highland Council over a proposed tourist tax which could cost him hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Kingsmills Hotel Group chief executive Tony Story believes a new visitor levy could potentially “decimate” the Highland’s tourist industry.

The council’s public consultation ended on March 31 and Mr Story claims the vast majority of Inverness accommodation providers are against the idea.

Legislation means local councils are able to impose an added fee for stays in hotels and bed and breakfasts, self-catering accommodation and campsites and caravan parks from 2026.

Highland Council said money raised from the levy would go towards improving infrastructure across the region, such as roads.

Kingsmills Hotel Group owns Ness Walk and Kingsmills Hotel in the Highland capital.

Ongoing talks

Mr Story feels he has left the consultation in “a much better place” than beforehand.

However, he still has several concerns over the concept – including the research behind it.

He said: “Talks are continuing and Highland Council is definitely listening, which is promising.

“I am glad it hasn’t been rushed. There is now pressure on the Scottish Government to look at the legislation again.

“If it decimates the tourist industry here, the local authority will still be better off.

Tony Story at Ness Walk.

“What concerns me is the siloed thought process. They say it is 5% plus VAT, so 6%.

“It will be embedded in our rate and so we will end up having to pay more to booking sites too.”

Mr Story also feel rises in employer’s National Insurance and the recent collapse of the stock market help to paint a clear picture.

He added: “We’re in a position where the Scottish Government won’t pass on rates relief to hospitality businesses.

“Profitability has become extremely difficult. It’s absolutely horrific.”

‘The Highlands isn’t a city’

No “proper” economic studies over the potential impacts of a visitor levy in Inverness have been published, according to Mr Story.

He said: “You might say Inverness can handle it, but what about if you go up north to Wick? The Highlands isn’t a city – it is a region.

“I actually did a calculation on Ness Walk and Kingsmills Hotel and we already pay £4 million a year in tax – excluding corporation tax.

Ness Walk has been part of Kingsmills Group since 2017. Image: Ness Walk

“The council said its target is £10m. How is that possible if our calculations see us losing £450,000 between two hotels?

“If it goes ahead as it is, I believe figures will massively overshoot it. A bit of work we’ve done shows the 5% plus VAT will more likely end up in the region of £30-40m.

“So could hotels be charged less? We’re all standing in amazement at what Donald Trump is doing with his tariffs, but we’re looking at doing a mini version ourselves.”

Inverness visitor levy plea

When Mr Story first heard of the visitor levy, the Inverness hotel boss was instantly against it.

He said: “When I first started with this I said ‘no, it’s an extra VAT’. Now, I would maybe accept £2 or £3 a night with no VAT.

“It should also be made clear this is a locally imposed authority tax, not a hotel tax.

“Maybe there are ways of doing it. I think I have met one person within accommodation providers who believes this is a good thing.”

He has also made a plea to Highland Council, saying: “If you must introduce this levy, then please make it one which won’t severely impact the accommodation providers.

“Look at what is provided and understand a lot of funding comes from business.”

