Long-established Inverness skip hire business under new ownership

The new owners plan a series of investments and will create more jobs.

By Rob McLaren
Guy MacGregor of Binn Group with Robert Finnie and Carrie MacKay of R Finnie Skip Hire. Image: Binn Group
Inverness waste management business R Finnie Skip Hire has been acquired by a Perthshire company.

Binn Group has bought the well-established Highlands firm in a move that strengthens its presence in the north of Scotland.

R Finnie Skip Hire’s 17 staff will transfer to Binn Group, taking the Glenfarg business to more than 140 employees.

Binn Group’s Fiona Labrum will relocate to Inverness to become site manager.

R Finnie Inverness history

R Finnie was founded in 1976 as a motorcycle sales company. The skip hire and scrap metal side of the business started in 1990.

It has been led by Robert Finnie and Carrie MacKay, who will both stay on during the transition period.

Many of its staff have been with the company for more than two decades.

A Finnie’s Skip Hire vehicle. Image: Finnie’s Skip Hire/Facebook

Mr Finnie said: “Having built up R Finnie Skip Hire over the past 35 years, we’re proud to be handing it over to Binn Group.

“Binn Group is a company that shares our values and commitment to customer service.

“We’re confident that our staff will be well supported as they join the Binn family, and we’re looking forward to working closely with the team during this exciting transition.”

Binn Group investment plans

The new owner plans to invest significantly in the Longman Drive business.

It intends to add to the workforce and also invest in the current staff, fleet and operational infrastructure.

Guy MacGregor, business development director at Binn Group, said: “Robert and Carrie have built a fantastic business, known for its quality service and loyal team — values that align closely with our own.

“We’re especially grateful that they’ll stay on during the transition to ensure continued support for customers.

“This acquisition is a strategic milestone for Binn Group as we expand our geographical reach into the Highlands.

“We’re excited to invest in the Inverness site and build on R Finnie Skip Hire’s legacy.”

