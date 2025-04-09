Historic Aberdeen fish company John Ross Jr sees profits dip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Local Business

Historic Aberdeen fish company John Ross Jr sees profits dip

The iconic smoked salmon producer says prices have stabilized at a "new normal" amid ongoing cost-of-living challenges.

By Liza Hamilton
Christopher Leigh, chief executive at John Ross Jr (Aberdeen).
Aberdeen’s John Ross Jr, a salmon producer rooted in the city’s fishing heritage, has reported a dip in profits as consumers tighten their belts.

Newly filed accounts show the company’s turnover fell to £10.7 million in the year to June 30 2024, compared to £11.4m the previous year.

Pre-tax profits also fell from £520,000 to £420,000 over the same period.

Chief executive Christopher Leigh put the decline in sales down to the “ongoing cost-of-living crisis” and elevated salmon prices.

John Ross Jr prices stabilise at ‘new normal’

Consumers are tightening their belts, leading to a decrease in demand, Mr Leigh explained in the company’s strategic report.

He added: “Reduced consumer spending has impacted total sales volume, though no major markets have been lost – rather all key markets are purchasing slightly less.

“Despite these challenges, the market has largely stabilized at a higher price point, creating a ‘new normal’.”

Mr Leigh highlighted the company, which was granted a new Royal Warrant by King Charles III in January, had passed some of the price increases to customers.

John Ross Jr uses kilns dating back to 1857. Image: John Ross Jr

Meanwhile, key strategic moves, such as renegotiating supplier contracts and streamlining internal operations, have resulted in significant cost savings.

Mr Leigh said this allows the company to stay resilient amid market pressures.

However, some challenges persist, including slow improvements in air freight rates, affecting the volume of salmon shipments to certain territories.

Optimistic outlook for future

John Ross Jr’s iconic red-brick kilns, dating back to 1857, continue to be used for smoking the company’s salmon.

These kilns have been listed by Historic Scotland for their cultural significance.

Mr Leigh’s father, Andrew Leigh, founded John Ross Jr in 1987, taking the smokehouse and its historic kilns into a new era.

Andrew Leigh, founding chairman, and his son Christopher Leigh, now chief executive of  John Ross Jr in Torry. Image: Kevin Emslie

Now part of the Estonian-registered AS PRFoods group, John Ross Jr specializes in processing premium salmon into a range of raw fillets, smoked, and ready-to-eat products.

The company’s approach is driven by a dedicated team of 70 employees many of whom have been with the company for decades.

Looking ahead, Mr Leigh said John Ross Jr is optimistic about its future supplying customers in the UK and worldwide.

He said a comprehensive strategic commercial plan is in place to improve performance.

“By refining pricing strategies, optimizing supply chain efficiencies, and strengthening relationships with customers and suppliers, the business is well-positioned for sustained growth and profitability in an evolving market landscape,” he added.

 

