Inside huge £500,000 refurbishment of Elgin petrol station that started price war across community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Inside huge £500,000 refurbishment of Elgin petrol station that started price war across community

The New Elgin Service Station will reopen this week with new 800-square-foot "beer and soft drink caves".

By David Mackay
Staff inside New Elgin Service Station.
Owner Arul Palaniappan and Mary Cameron, who has worked at the petrol station for 17 years. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

The New Elgin Service Station will reopen to customers this week after a huge £500,000 makeover.

Extensive renovation work has been taking place for the last four weeks on the petrol station.

New improvements include two huge 800-squarefoot walk-in “caves” to cool soft drinks and alcohol for warm summer days.

Meanwhile, a kitchen has been fitted to prepare hot and cold takeaway food for customers heading out on the road.

Since buying the New Elgin Service Station in 2021, owner Arul Palaniappan has driven petrol prices down to the lowest in town to drive footfall into the shop.

Inside the petrol station.
The interior of the petrol station has been completely refurbished. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

After the site and its sister store in Bishopmill were put up for sale the businessman seized the opportunity to relocate his family from the Newcastle area.

Now he believes the petrol station is ready to reach its full potential as a new Premier store.

Why now for New Elgin Service Station refurbishment?

Mr Palaniappan first visited Elgin on a family holiday before jumping at the chance for a foothold in the market when the previous business was put up for sale.

After a “cosmetic” refurbishment at Bishopmill in 2021, the work in New Elgin was delayed for something more ambitious.

The team is now preparing to open the doors on the new-look petrol station on Friday.

Inside beer cave.
Inside the new beer cave. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Mr Palaniappan said: “We saw a huge potential with these sites, they are ideal for us because there are so many houses around them.

“This has been a much bigger job in New Elgin, because we’ve taken it right back. It’s almost completely new.

“The beer cave and soft drinks cave are the only ones of their kind in Moray. There is one in the Lesmurdie shop but it is a lot smaller, just a cupboard really.

Till area inside new petrol station.
The new till area inside the petrol station. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

“You can’t get anything like them in the supermarkets with two-litre bottles or cases of beers already chilled, so we think they will be very popular.

“We have the kitchen now too. People want food ready to go, warm and cold, so it’s something we wanted to add.”

How New Elgin Service Station started petrol prices war

When Mr Palaniappan bought the New Elgin Service Station in 2021, he immediately lowered the petrol prices to be the cheapest in town.

The result was a new wave of customers that packed the forecourt and the aisles in the shop.

Last year he dropped them even further by making the prices at the pump end .6p per litre, instead of the traditional .9p per litre – solely to undercut Asda at Edgar Road.

Petrol prices.
New Elgin petrol prices were dropped to .6p per litre last year. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Mr Palaniappan said: “I want to be the cheapest petrol. We don’t make much margin on it so we use it to get customers in the shop where the margins are bigger for us and still good deals for shoppers.

“I was still getting people saying ‘No, Asda is cheaper.’ It was .9p per litre to .7p per litre. Come on, it’s not that much difference, but I could tell it mattered to people.

“So we dropped it to .6p per litre, just to make sure we are still the cheapest.

“When we first visited Elgin I could tell the petrol here was very expensive, much more than Newcastle.

Work underway at kitchen inside petrol station.
The new kitchen inside the refurbished petrol station. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

“When we took them over I could see there was no reason for it to be that high so we lowered them.

“And do you know what, everyone followed us. Not straight away, it took maybe three months, but everyone came down to match us.”

Read more from Elgin

Conversation