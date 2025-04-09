Father and son team launch new Aberdeen engineering firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

Father and son team launch new Aberdeen engineering firm

The duo have invested £250,000 in getting their new business up and running at Aberdeen Energy Park.

By Kelly Wilson
Father & son team Liam and Bob Stephen have moved their business to new premises within Aberdeen Energy Park. Image: FRPR
Father & son team Liam and Bob Stephen have moved their business to new premises within Aberdeen Energy Park. Image: FRPR

A father and son team are aiming to set a “new standard” with their newly launched engineering firm.

Liam and Bob Stephen have opened Specialised Seals International within Aberdeen Energy Park.

The duo have invested £250,000 in new machinery, equipment and software at the 1,549 sq ft unit within the Energy Development Centre in Bridge of Don.

Bob, 63, has taken himself out of retirement to launch the new business with son Liam.

Duo reuniting for new venture

But it’s not the first time the pair have worked together.

Liam, 37, worked for his dad’s former firm Equalizer International when he left Peterhead Academy at the age of 16.

Now 22 years later they are hoping their combined 50 years of experience will see Specialised Seals International take off both locally and internationally.

Bob & Liam Stephen have launched their new business at Aberdeen Energy Park. Image: FRPR

Liam said: “I came to a point where I’ve always been wanting to do something myself.

“My dad sold his company seven years ago, so he’d retired when he was 55.

“He was getting a bit fed up so things aligned and we decided to go on our own.”

Jobs boost

Specialised Seals International, which focuses on manufacturing and supplying high-performance sealing solutions, launched five months ago.

It caters to a wide range of industries, including oil and gas, renewables, industrial turbines, marine, automotive, hydrogen and food and beverage.

Currently operating with a team of four, the company has ambitious plans to expand its workforce within its first year.

Liam said: “We’re aiming to potentially maybe go one or two more people, by the end of the year.

“That’ll be hopefully an external sales manager, and maybe an apprentice.

“It’s a really positive thing as there can be a lot of negativity around oil and gas.

“But I think the fact that we’re investing in the business, and going for it, is great.”

Specialised Seals International expansion goals

Demonstrating its commitment to growth and the local business community, Specialised Seals International has committed to a five-year lease at the Energy Development Centre.

Liam said: “It’s an exciting time to be starting the business and the response we have had from customers and the market has been overwhelmingly positive.

Specialised Seals International has moved into the Energy Development Centre in Aberdeen. Image: FRPR

“We firmly believe there is a significant gap for our bespoke services and our primary focus is on delivering high quality solutions to our customers.

“By leveraging advanced manufacturing technologies, competitive pricing and a full-service approach, we aim to set a new standard in the sealing industry both locally and globally.

“It’s been really good, we’ve had a lot of good feedback from people coming in seeing the business, and what we’re setting up.

“We’ve been processing orders since the machine landed. It’s been really, really busy.”

Acquired by AM Sci Tech – a subsidiary of Hurstwood Holdings – in December 2023, Aberdeen Energy & Innovations Parks comprises of 200,000 sq ft of multi-let office and industrial space for a community of 120 occupiers and a workforce of nearly 2,000 employees.

Gordon Pirie, Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks asset manager said: “This letting is another positive boost for the park and we are particularly pleased to welcome a new and ambitious business like Specialised Seals International.”

