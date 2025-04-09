Father and son team launch new Aberdeen engineering firm

A father and son team are aiming to set a “new standard” with their newly launched engineering firm.

Liam and Bob Stephen have opened Specialised Seals International within Aberdeen Energy Park.

The duo have invested £250,000 in new machinery, equipment and software at the 1,549 sq ft unit within the Energy Development Centre in Bridge of Don.

Bob, 63, has taken himself out of retirement to launch the new business with son Liam.

Duo reuniting for new venture

But it’s not the first time the pair have worked together.

Liam, 37, worked for his dad’s former firm Equalizer International when he left Peterhead Academy at the age of 16.

Now 22 years later they are hoping their combined 50 years of experience will see Specialised Seals International take off both locally and internationally.

Liam said: “I came to a point where I’ve always been wanting to do something myself.

“My dad sold his company seven years ago, so he’d retired when he was 55.

“He was getting a bit fed up so things aligned and we decided to go on our own.”

Jobs boost

Specialised Seals International, which focuses on manufacturing and supplying high-performance sealing solutions, launched five months ago.

It caters to a wide range of industries, including oil and gas, renewables, industrial turbines, marine, automotive, hydrogen and food and beverage.

Currently operating with a team of four, the company has ambitious plans to expand its workforce within its first year.

Liam said: “We’re aiming to potentially maybe go one or two more people, by the end of the year.

“That’ll be hopefully an external sales manager, and maybe an apprentice.

“It’s a really positive thing as there can be a lot of negativity around oil and gas.

“But I think the fact that we’re investing in the business, and going for it, is great.”

Specialised Seals International expansion goals

Demonstrating its commitment to growth and the local business community, Specialised Seals International has committed to a five-year lease at the Energy Development Centre.

Liam said: “It’s an exciting time to be starting the business and the response we have had from customers and the market has been overwhelmingly positive.

“We firmly believe there is a significant gap for our bespoke services and our primary focus is on delivering high quality solutions to our customers.

“By leveraging advanced manufacturing technologies, competitive pricing and a full-service approach, we aim to set a new standard in the sealing industry both locally and globally.

“It’s been really good, we’ve had a lot of good feedback from people coming in seeing the business, and what we’re setting up.

“We’ve been processing orders since the machine landed. It’s been really, really busy.”

Acquired by AM Sci Tech – a subsidiary of Hurstwood Holdings – in December 2023, Aberdeen Energy & Innovations Parks comprises of 200,000 sq ft of multi-let office and industrial space for a community of 120 occupiers and a workforce of nearly 2,000 employees.

Gordon Pirie, Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks asset manager said: “This letting is another positive boost for the park and we are particularly pleased to welcome a new and ambitious business like Specialised Seals International.”