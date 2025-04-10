New Schoolhill cafe shuts after just three months with plan to become barbershop revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Schoolhill cafe shuts after just three months with plan to become barbershop revealed

The former Osman's Cafe site is promising free haircuts for all on their opening day tomorrow.

By Graham Fleming
A new barbershop is to open in its stead. Image: DC Thomson
A new Aberdeen cafe has shut after only three months with plans to open a barbershop in its stead.

The Wee Trim barbershop is set to take the place of Osman’s Cafe on Schoolhill with its grand opening tomorrow.

The new establishment will offer “top-tier barbering” to 34 Schoolhill, with freebies even being handed out on the day.

Staff at The Wee Trim are promising free haircuts to all at its grand opening which begins at 9am on Friday April 11.

Haircuts will then be 50% off on Saturday and 25% off on Sunday April 13.

Barbershop equipment can be seen from the window. Image: DC Thomson

Passersby have noticed the refit at the former Osmans Cafe, with barber chairs, mirrors and hair accessories all visible from the window.

A post from their official social media account reads: “Aberdeen, get ready! The Wee Trim is launching in style, bringing top-tier barbering to 34 Schoolhill right next to Boots, Bon Accord!

“To celebrate, we’re offering free trims all day on our grand opening – Friday, April 11 2025! That’s right… free cuts!

“Be there, bring your mates, and walk out looking fresher than ever! Who’s in?”

Barbershop follows closure of recent Schoolhill cafe

The opening of the new barbershop follows the unexpected closure of Osman’s Cafe.

Set up by business partners Eyup Simpil and Ahmed Ibrahim back in January, the business shut around three weeks ago.

The Press and Journal covered their opening back in December of last year.

A statement, also on their social media, reads: “Unfortunately, due to unexpected circumstances, we’ve had to close Osman’s Coffee on Schoolhill.

“It wasn’t the right fit for us at this time, but we want to sincerely thank everyone who came by and supported us. Your love and encouragement mean the world!

But don’t worry, we’re still here, bringing you great experiences at Cafe Osman’s, Osman’s Ceramics, and Riot Splatter on George Street.

“Join us for delicious food, creative fun, and unforgettable moments – we can’t wait to see you soon!”

