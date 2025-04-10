New Schoolhill cafe shuts after just three months with plan to become barbershop revealed

A new Aberdeen cafe has shut after only three months with plans to open a barbershop in its stead.

The Wee Trim barbershop is set to take the place of Osman’s Cafe on Schoolhill with its grand opening tomorrow.

The new establishment will offer “top-tier barbering” to 34 Schoolhill, with freebies even being handed out on the day.

Staff at The Wee Trim are promising free haircuts to all at its grand opening which begins at 9am on Friday April 11.

Haircuts will then be 50% off on Saturday and 25% off on Sunday April 13.

Passersby have noticed the refit at the former Osmans Cafe, with barber chairs, mirrors and hair accessories all visible from the window.

A post from their official social media account reads: “Aberdeen, get ready! The Wee Trim is launching in style, bringing top-tier barbering to 34 Schoolhill right next to Boots, Bon Accord!

“To celebrate, we’re offering free trims all day on our grand opening – Friday, April 11 2025! That’s right… free cuts!

“Be there, bring your mates, and walk out looking fresher than ever! Who’s in?”

Barbershop follows closure of recent Schoolhill cafe

The opening of the new barbershop follows the unexpected closure of Osman’s Cafe.

Set up by business partners Eyup Simpil and Ahmed Ibrahim back in January, the business shut around three weeks ago.

The Press and Journal covered their opening back in December of last year.

A statement, also on their social media, reads: “Unfortunately, due to unexpected circumstances, we’ve had to close Osman’s Coffee on Schoolhill.

“It wasn’t the right fit for us at this time, but we want to sincerely thank everyone who came by and supported us. Your love and encouragement mean the world!

But don’t worry, we’re still here, bringing you great experiences at Cafe Osman’s, Osman’s Ceramics, and Riot Splatter on George Street.

“Join us for delicious food, creative fun, and unforgettable moments – we can’t wait to see you soon!”