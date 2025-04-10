Elgin housebuilder reveals high demand for new 130-home Buckie development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin housebuilder reveals high demand for new 130-home Buckie development

Joyce Hadden believes the development is popular due to limited options in the Buckie market.

By Alex Banks
The Barhill Road artist impressions. Image: Big Partnership
Elgin housebuilder Springfield Properties has announced a new housing development in Buckie.

130 homes will be built within the new Inchgower View development along the town’s Barhill Road.

Springfield also said 118 people have already registered interest in the properties.

The new builds will feature a range of two and three bedroom apartments and three, four and five bedroom houses.

High-specification homes

Regional sales director Joyce Hadden believes the development is so popular due to limited options in the new build market in Buckie for some time.

She said: “We’re not surprised with the level of demand we’ve seen so far.

“Each of the homes here in Buckie, as with all Springfield homes, are energy efficient which is great for the environment and helps keep running costs low, and they are complete with a high level of specification.

“We’re looking forward to releasing these homes for sale this weekend and helping home hunters looking to live start their home buying journey with us.”

Barhill Road in Buckie where the new Springfield properties will be built. Image: Google Streetview

The homes will be available to reserve from this Friday and the housebuilder is adding an extra incentive worth £500.

Springfield said buyers who are able to secure a home on April 11 will also benefit from a golf membership at Buckpool, Strathlene or Cullen Golf Clubs nearby.

Ms Hadden said Springfield wants to make it as easy as possible for potential homeowners with plenty of options on offer before they move in.

She added: “Our kitchens include appliances, even a dishwasher and a choice of paint colour is offered throughout so your home feels like yours from the day you move in.

“Additionally, we even lay turf in the front and back gardens so the outdoor space can be utilised from day one.”

Buckie Springfield development

Among the first homes on release is a four bedroom detached Dunning house style with the layout also expected to be the development’s show home.

Proposals to build 174 homes on the outskirts of Buckie were given the go-ahead in November.

The other 44 properties built by Springfield will be made available for affordable housing.

But concerns were raised at a meeting on Wednesday over a lack of public transport and connectivity with the rest of the town.

Springfield said: “The development is well connected to the wider area and includes green space throughout.

“The plans also feature allotments, a play park and kick about pitch.”

