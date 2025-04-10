Elgin housebuilder reveals high demand for new 130-home Buckie development

Elgin housebuilder Springfield Properties has announced a new housing development in Buckie.

130 homes will be built within the new Inchgower View development along the town’s Barhill Road.

Springfield also said 118 people have already registered interest in the properties.

The new builds will feature a range of two and three bedroom apartments and three, four and five bedroom houses.

High-specification homes

Regional sales director Joyce Hadden believes the development is so popular due to limited options in the new build market in Buckie for some time.

She said: “We’re not surprised with the level of demand we’ve seen so far.

“Each of the homes here in Buckie, as with all Springfield homes, are energy efficient which is great for the environment and helps keep running costs low, and they are complete with a high level of specification.

“We’re looking forward to releasing these homes for sale this weekend and helping home hunters looking to live start their home buying journey with us.”

The homes will be available to reserve from this Friday and the housebuilder is adding an extra incentive worth £500.

Springfield said buyers who are able to secure a home on April 11 will also benefit from a golf membership at Buckpool, Strathlene or Cullen Golf Clubs nearby.

Ms Hadden said Springfield wants to make it as easy as possible for potential homeowners with plenty of options on offer before they move in.

She added: “Our kitchens include appliances, even a dishwasher and a choice of paint colour is offered throughout so your home feels like yours from the day you move in.

“Additionally, we even lay turf in the front and back gardens so the outdoor space can be utilised from day one.”

Buckie Springfield development

Among the first homes on release is a four bedroom detached Dunning house style with the layout also expected to be the development’s show home.

Proposals to build 174 homes on the outskirts of Buckie were given the go-ahead in November.

The other 44 properties built by Springfield will be made available for affordable housing.

But concerns were raised at a meeting on Wednesday over a lack of public transport and connectivity with the rest of the town.

Springfield said: “The development is well connected to the wider area and includes green space throughout.

“The plans also feature allotments, a play park and kick about pitch.”