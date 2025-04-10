Aberdeen pet cemetery owner on loss, love and letting go

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen pet cemetery owner on loss, love and letting go

More than 150 animals are laid to rest at Rosehall Pet Cemetery on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

By Liza Hamilton
Anne Charles set up Rosehall Pet Cemetery on her farm. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Tucked quietly off the A947 between Newmachar and Dyce, Rosehill Pet Cemetery has long been a haven for grieving pet owners looking to lay their animals to rest.

Owner Anne Charles, a former animal welfare officer, first realised there was a need for such a place when she had to drive nearly 100 miles to Edinburgh to bury her beloved cat.

That difficult experience — and a strong belief that people should have more choice in how they say goodbye to their pets — set the wheels in motion. In 2008, she opened Rosehill Pet Cemetery.

Fast forward to 2025, and more than 150 pets have now been laid to rest in the one-and-a-half-acre site.

Anne Charles says Rosehall Pet Cemetery is an environmentally friendly habitat, with trees, shrubs and plants encouraging wildlife to the area. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

They’ve come in all shapes and sizes — from loyal dogs and much-loved cats to tortoises, budgies, and even a tiny hamster who made the long journey from Banff.

Aberdeen pet cemetery mission

“I used to bury my pets in my mother’s garden,” Anne recalls. “Then one day she said it was full — and I panicked.

“I ended up having to take my cat all the way to Edinburgh. That was the closest place.”

That moment planted a seed. A few years later, when Anne had land of her own, she set about creating a cemetery for pets. But the process wasn’t easy.

Books of remembrance in the cabin at Rosehall Pet Cemetery. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

It took years of navigating planning regulations, environmental testing, and even objections from neighbours before Rosehill could become a reality.

Deep connection to animals

Anne’s connection to animals runs deep. She grew up on a farm, studied biological sciences, worked in veterinary laboratories, and trained with the SSPCA.

“I’m from a farming background, but I used to play with the pigs when I was little — and then I’d watch my dad kill them. It just never sat right with me,” she says.

“I’ve been vegetarian for probably 40 years. I believe that farm animals, pets, they all have a soul.”

Anne also grows flowers for the Aberdeen pet cemetery. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Over the years, Anne has buried pets for terminally ill owners, helped people let go after years of holding on, and offered quiet comfort with no judgment.

“One man brought three dogs on a motorbike in rucksacks — they’d been in his freezer for years,” she says.

“He wasn’t ready to let go until then. It’s emotional work. I carry a lot of people’s grief with me.

“I understand how gut-wrenching and horrendous it feels to lose something you love. That’s what motivates me.”

Giving local pet owners an option

Yet despite being open for nearly 17 years, Anne says many people in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire still don’t know the cemetery exists.

“That’s the shame,” she says. “Even now, some vets still tell clients the nearest burial option is in Glasgow. It’s frustrating — people deserve to know all their options, not just cremation.”

At Rosehall Pet Cemetery, the cost to bury a cat is £450, while dogs range from £500 to £800, depending on their size.

Rosehall Farm also doubles as a rescue centre for chickens. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Pets can be laid to rest in eco-friendly coffins made from willow, jute or cardboard — or even wrapped in their own blanket or fabric bed.

A small cabin on site holds books of remembrance for every pet, each one filled with photographs, names, and stories shared by their owners.

Anne hopes more people will discover Rosehill — not just in times of grief, but as a peaceful place to return to and remember.

Conversation