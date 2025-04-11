What do Thurso businesses think of the North Coast 500?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

What do Thurso businesses think of the North Coast 500?

Has the inception of the 516-mile route been good for businesses? Thurso business leaders have their say.

Terry Mackay has had his say on the North Coast 500. Image: Alex Banks/DC Thomson
Terry Mackay has had his say on the North Coast 500. Image: Alex Banks/DC Thomson
By Alex Banks

The North Coast 500 has reached its 10-year anniversary since its official launch.

Thurso features on the north-east coast of the NC500 route and has seen the changes since its inception in 2015.

So, how has it changed for business owners and what do they think of its promotion and what it brings to the area?

Extra footfall, busier roads and adding an attraction to Thurso were all topics of interests among the village’s business leaders.

‘Everything is a little bit harder’

Terry Mackay owns Newsbeat newsagents in the town and believes there are “good bits and bad bits” about the NC500.

For another of his businesses, he has to travel to west coast destinations such as Lochinver and Scourie – and believes the roads become a “no-go” for locals.

He said: “In the summertime it takes as at least twice as long to get anywhere and that’s a big grudge for businesses who are on the road.

“When we were growing up, there was a fair few pubs in every local village. People used to come for weeks and would integrate with locals.

The shop in Thurso. Image: Alex Banks/DC Thomson

“It’s different now. The people who want to come and see locals now can’t, because everywhere is filled with tourists instead.

“There’s definitely more people on the go than there was ten years ago, but we don’t necessarily see them in here. They fill up their campervans at Tesco and see how far they can get.

“The business doesn’t see a boost from it, so it’s a difficult one to argue for from my perspective.”

Thurso businesses ‘need’ NC500

Melanie Roger’s parents opened Harper’s Fly Fishing Shop in 1992 and she feels the NC500 has only brought good news to the town.

She said: “We get a lot more customers now than we used to. Before it was quite a narrow scope, if people came here it was because they were coming to Thurso.

“Now, you have so many people who are passing through and so more people are popping their heads in the door.

“We still get those people who are here just for Thurso as well. Fishermen haven’t been deterred whatsoever.

Melanie Roger inside her parents’ shop. Image: Alex Banks/DC Thomson

“It has certainly helped to advertise our town, and businesses here definitely need that.

“I think it has outgrown what anyone could have ever thought it was going to grow to.

“Out west you can understand the gripes because the infrastructure isn’t there. There’s no doubt at all it can be a real struggle for them.

“However, we’re really lucky and this has been an ideal addition.”

Why visit Thurso?

Michael Mackay owns Westlea B&B in Thurso and knows the NC500 “isn’t for everyone” but has seen the benefits.

He owns the business with his wife, Karen, and has done so for the past six years.

He said: “It has brought more eyes onto the area and so more people want to stay here now.

“The dynamic has changed slightly in the past few years. You could’ve ended up with people for weeks and now bookings are probably a bit shorter, one or two nights and then moving on to the next place.

Michael Mackay owns and runs a B&B in the town. Image: Alex Banks/DC Thomson

“But it hasn’t stopped longer bookings, people will stay here and use Thurso as a base for going over to Orkney or Shetland on the ferry and then return here after a day trip.

“Of course it would be good to have more people coming and staying for longer, but why? There’s nothing in Thurso for some people.

“The North Coast 500 has given more people a reason to come here. How can that be a bad thing?”

Conversation