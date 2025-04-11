Moray coffee firm makes ‘difficult decision’ to close after almost a decade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Moray coffee firm makes ‘difficult decision’ to close after almost a decade

The owners started the business in 2016 with the aim of making organic coffee accessible for everyone.

By Alex Banks
Green Bridge Organics in Findhorn has shut its doors. Image: Facebook
Green Bridge Organics in Findhorn has shut its doors. Image: Facebook

A Moray coffee roasting company has closed its doors after almost a decade.

Green Bridge Organics Coffee Roasters in Findhorn, near Forres, supplied shops across the Highlands with its beans since opening in 2016.

It was set up with the aim of helping “to build a green bridge towards a more sustainable way of life”.

However, owners Fasil and Sally Bogale, said now is “the right time” to move on from their coffee venture.

Green Bridge sold 10 different coffee packages, including beans from Colombia, Peru and Ethiopia.

‘It has been an amazing journey’

Green Bridge Organics Coffee Roasters co-founder Fasil said the company was originally set up in order to make high-quality organic coffee more affordable.

He said: “We were very focused on organic. It was the right time to open a roastery as people were becoming more curious about coffee.

“For us it was about making sure people knew about different varieties which were out there. It needed to be affordable and accessible for everyone.

“With a really high quality organically roasted coffee, you can smell and taste the difference.”

For Fasil, there were many highlights throughout the years of Green Bridge Organics Coffee Roasters, but one stood out.

He added: “Moray wasn’t a huge coffee place but here made sense. I have lived here for 13 years.

Fasil Bogale has explained why the time has come to shut the doors. Image: Facebook

“From our perspective, introducing people to the roots of coffee, seeing their face expressions as they tried different flavours.

“Personally that is the biggest highlight, that so many were able to enjoy the journey with us – raising their coffee tastes.”

Fasil feels upset the time has come to close, however he explained it was the best choice “ethically”.

He said: “The discussion has been going for almost a year, for the past 18 months I have been subsidising it personally.

“The market for green beans has risen by around 80-90% and as a result suppliers are reducing organic stockpiles.

“It’s a bit of a shame, but we didn’t want to continue by increasing prices, it would be unethical and the opposite of why we started it.”

Shop reacts to Green Bridge Organics Coffee Roasters closure

Invergordon shop Contain Yourself Refills Crafts & Gifts said it was time for “a little cry” following the sad news.

On Facebook, it posted: “As many of you know we have been selling them for a few years and their products were incredible.

Businesses have reacted to the news. Image: Facebook

“Being Scotland’s only certified organic coffee roaster was incredible, but being local to us to just over the water on the Moray coast was also amazing.

“It really was sad to hear that they have ceased trading and that once the stock we have left on our shelves is gone there will be no more coming to restock it.”

Conversation