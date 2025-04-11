Moray coffee firm makes ‘difficult decision’ to close after almost a decade

A Moray coffee roasting company has closed its doors after almost a decade.

Green Bridge Organics Coffee Roasters in Findhorn, near Forres, supplied shops across the Highlands with its beans since opening in 2016.

It was set up with the aim of helping “to build a green bridge towards a more sustainable way of life”.

However, owners Fasil and Sally Bogale, said now is “the right time” to move on from their coffee venture.

Green Bridge sold 10 different coffee packages, including beans from Colombia, Peru and Ethiopia.

‘It has been an amazing journey’

Green Bridge Organics Coffee Roasters co-founder Fasil said the company was originally set up in order to make high-quality organic coffee more affordable.

He said: “We were very focused on organic. It was the right time to open a roastery as people were becoming more curious about coffee.

“For us it was about making sure people knew about different varieties which were out there. It needed to be affordable and accessible for everyone.

“With a really high quality organically roasted coffee, you can smell and taste the difference.”

For Fasil, there were many highlights throughout the years of Green Bridge Organics Coffee Roasters, but one stood out.

He added: “Moray wasn’t a huge coffee place but here made sense. I have lived here for 13 years.

“From our perspective, introducing people to the roots of coffee, seeing their face expressions as they tried different flavours.

“Personally that is the biggest highlight, that so many were able to enjoy the journey with us – raising their coffee tastes.”

Fasil feels upset the time has come to close, however he explained it was the best choice “ethically”.

He said: “The discussion has been going for almost a year, for the past 18 months I have been subsidising it personally.

“The market for green beans has risen by around 80-90% and as a result suppliers are reducing organic stockpiles.

“It’s a bit of a shame, but we didn’t want to continue by increasing prices, it would be unethical and the opposite of why we started it.”

Shop reacts to Green Bridge Organics Coffee Roasters closure

Invergordon shop Contain Yourself Refills Crafts & Gifts said it was time for “a little cry” following the sad news.

On Facebook, it posted: “As many of you know we have been selling them for a few years and their products were incredible.

“Being Scotland’s only certified organic coffee roaster was incredible, but being local to us to just over the water on the Moray coast was also amazing.

“It really was sad to hear that they have ceased trading and that once the stock we have left on our shelves is gone there will be no more coming to restock it.”