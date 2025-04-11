First look as Greggs opens new Union Square store

Fans of a sausage roll or steak bake will be glad to hear that Greggs has opened its new Union Square store.

The fast food giant was previously located in the small unit close to the public bathrooms and operated more as a takeaway.

In February, it was announced that its neighbour, Subway, would be closing its shop.

This presented Greggs with the ideal opportunity to relocate just a few feet into a much larger unit.

For the past several weeks, work to revamp the unit has been ongoing and now the new store has opened and is certainly an upgrade.

In addition to creating an additional four jobs, the new store now offers customers the chance to sit down and eat their delicious bakes.

Greggs opens bigger store in Union Square

Previously, the Union Square Greggs was unable to fit any seating and so customers had to take their food away.

Now, they can sit in and enjoy, and due to the store being close to the bus station, travellers can also sit in while they wait for their bus.

The new and improved store has been given a fresh makeover, with a glass front, and light wood display cabinets. There are also large display screens showing the menu.

It joins the four other Greggs stores located in Aberdeen.

Opening hours are 6:15am to 9pm Monday to Friday, 6:45am to 9pm on Saturday, and 7am to 9pm on Sunday.

Shop manager Sam Dogall said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop.”

Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, added: “We’re excited to be welcoming customers to our new and improved shop in Aberdeen, with four new members joining the existing team.

“We look forward to providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their Greggs favourites.”

It comes on the same day Marks and Spencer relaunched its food hall and cafe in Union Square.

