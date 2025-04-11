First look as Greggs opens new Union Square store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look as Greggs opens new Union Square store

The bakery chain relocated to the former Subway unit in the Aberdeen shopping centre.

By Ross Hempseed
Greggs new store in Union Square. Image: Supplied.
Fans of a sausage roll or steak bake will be glad to hear that Greggs has opened its new Union Square store.

The fast food giant was previously located in the small unit close to the public bathrooms and operated more as a takeaway.

In February, it was announced that its neighbour, Subway, would be closing its shop.

This presented Greggs with the ideal opportunity to relocate just a few feet into a much larger unit.

Greggs’ new store welcomed customers. Image: Supplied.

For the past several weeks, work to revamp the unit has been ongoing and now the new store has opened and is certainly an upgrade.

In addition to creating an additional four jobs, the new store now offers customers the chance to sit down and eat their delicious bakes.



Previously, the Union Square Greggs was unable to fit any seating and so customers had to take their food away.

Now, they can sit in and enjoy, and due to the store being close to the bus station, travellers can also sit in while they wait for their bus.

The new and improved store has been given a fresh makeover, with a glass front, and light wood display cabinets. There are also large display screens showing the menu.

It joins the four other Greggs stores located in Aberdeen.

The new store has several food cabinets. Image: Supplied.

Opening hours are 6:15am to 9pm Monday to Friday, 6:45am to 9pm on Saturday, and 7am to 9pm on Sunday.

Shop manager Sam Dogall said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop.”

Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, added: “We’re excited to be welcoming customers to our new and improved shop in Aberdeen, with four new members joining the existing team.

“We look forward to providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their Greggs favourites.”

It comes on the same day Marks and Spencer relaunched its food hall and cafe in Union Square.

Conversation