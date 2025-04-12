Former DJ hoping to create buzz with Caithness honey business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former DJ hoping to create buzz with Caithness honey business

Dan Price has plans to expand his apiary to 50 beehives.

By Alex Banks
Dan Price and his partner Kelly will launch their own Highland honey business. Image: Fableman's Highland Honey
A former DJ-turned-beekeeper is hoping to create a buzz with the launch of his own Caithness honey business.

Dan Price is the brains behind Fableman’s Highland Honey. His new idea is based on a three-acre croft in Lyth near Thurso and Wick where has planted pollinator-friendly plans to create “an ideal environment”.

Dan moved to the Highlands two years ago and now he has his eyes set on expanding his apiary to 50 beehives.

Beekeeping ‘the perfect fit’

Dan Price spent 15 years working behind a desk before he decided to make a switch to a career more connected with nature.

Once moving to Caithness in 2023, he started to study bee health, hive management and honey production.

Dan said: “I’ve always wanted to own land and work on it, but I didn’t know what form that would take until we moved here.

“Beekeeping felt like the perfect fit – not only does it make sense for the land we have, but it also helps the environment.

“There is something satisfying about the idea that I’ll be working alongside thousands of bees to create our products.

“My main focus this year will be to help the colonies establish and ensure they have everything they need to thrive.”

Fableman’s Highland Honey founder Dan Price. Image: Fableman’s Highland Honey Date; Unknown

Fableman’s Highland Honey plans to launch its first batch of honey this summer.

Dan wants to reassure people his product is not “fake honey” and will be single-origin.

He added: “The beauty of raw honey is that every jar tells the story of the land it comes from.

“It’s getting increasingly difficult to find this on the supermarket shelves.

“I want to create a brand that people trust, ensuring transparency about exactly where their honey comes from.

“This isn’t just about making a living – it’s about building something sustainable, transparent, and rooted in nature.”

£10,000 loan to help Fableman’s Highland Honey

In order to bring his vision to life, Dan secured a £10,000 loan from BizBritain through British Business Bank’s start up loans programme.

The funding has allowed him to purchase five beehives and hive stands, a honey extractor, product packaging, custom workwear, and branded marketing materials for food and craft fairs.

Fableman’s Highland Honey will be available to buy on the website, at local craft fairs, and in selected independent shops.

