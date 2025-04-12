Former DJ hoping to create buzz with Caithness honey business

A former DJ-turned-beekeeper is hoping to create a buzz with the launch of his own Caithness honey business.

Dan Price is the brains behind Fableman’s Highland Honey. His new idea is based on a three-acre croft in Lyth near Thurso and Wick where has planted pollinator-friendly plans to create “an ideal environment”.

Dan moved to the Highlands two years ago and now he has his eyes set on expanding his apiary to 50 beehives.

Beekeeping ‘the perfect fit’

Dan Price spent 15 years working behind a desk before he decided to make a switch to a career more connected with nature.

Once moving to Caithness in 2023, he started to study bee health, hive management and honey production.

Dan said: “I’ve always wanted to own land and work on it, but I didn’t know what form that would take until we moved here.

“Beekeeping felt like the perfect fit – not only does it make sense for the land we have, but it also helps the environment.

“There is something satisfying about the idea that I’ll be working alongside thousands of bees to create our products.

“My main focus this year will be to help the colonies establish and ensure they have everything they need to thrive.”

Fableman’s Highland Honey plans to launch its first batch of honey this summer.

Dan wants to reassure people his product is not “fake honey” and will be single-origin.

He added: “The beauty of raw honey is that every jar tells the story of the land it comes from.

“It’s getting increasingly difficult to find this on the supermarket shelves.

“I want to create a brand that people trust, ensuring transparency about exactly where their honey comes from.

“This isn’t just about making a living – it’s about building something sustainable, transparent, and rooted in nature.”

£10,000 loan to help Fableman’s Highland Honey

In order to bring his vision to life, Dan secured a £10,000 loan from BizBritain through British Business Bank’s start up loans programme.

The funding has allowed him to purchase five beehives and hive stands, a honey extractor, product packaging, custom workwear, and branded marketing materials for food and craft fairs.

Fableman’s Highland Honey will be available to buy on the website, at local craft fairs, and in selected independent shops.