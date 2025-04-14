Aberdeen firm Wood share price soars after receiving ‘attractive’ takeover bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeen firm Wood share price soars after receiving ‘attractive’ takeover bid

The new proposal comes just seven months after a deal worth £1.6 billion collapsed.

By Alex Banks
Wood Group HQ in Altens. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Wood Group HQ in Altens. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeen firm Wood has seen its share price soar by more than 14% after receiving a fresh takeover bid.

The engineering firm has received a non-binding proposal from Dubai-based group Dar Al-Handasah, known as Sidara.

The deal would be worth 35p per share – around £242 million in total.

It would also see a further £340m injected into Wood after Sidara confirmed it made “significant progress” with due diligence.

Wood’s share price rose from Friday’s closing price of 25p per share to 28.4p per share on Monday morning.

Wood board recommends ‘attractive’ deal to shareholders

In February, Wood revealed it had received a new approach by Sidara to buy the group.

And in March, it extended its deadline until April 17 for Sidara to announce its intentions.

Now, the board of Wood said work is ongoing on a range of alternative options to provide a sustainable long-term structure.

However, it believes the possible Sidara offer “represents the better option” for its shareholders.

Wood Group also saw its share prices rise after the potential takeover offer was revealed. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A spokesman for Wood said: “The proposed combination of Wood and Sidara would create a leading global engineering consulting company, with enhanced scale, capability and diversification.

“By bringing together Wood’s deep domain experience with Sidara’s specialist strengths in energy and materials, the combined business would be well-positioned to lead and grow in these attractive global markets.”

Is Wood Group takeover finally happening?

Sidara made a £1.6 billion approach in August last year. However, it said the prospective takeover was off “in light of rising geopolitical risks and financial market uncertainty”.

Wood said Sidara’s long-term strategic commitment can enhance Wood’s “established market-leading position”

It also believes if the offer gets the go-ahead it could create opportunities for “sustainable, scalable growth”.

The spokesman added: “For Wood’s employees, the combination would offer opportunities across a global network of brands.

The board of Wood would recommend the proposed offer. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“Sidara fully recognises the value of Wood’s talent. If an offer is made which completes, Sidara intends to support Wood in taking actions to retain and support employees to ensure business continuity.

“Together, Sidara and Wood would build a stronger, more resilient company, well positioned to continue delivering for clients, creating opportunities for employees and holding a world-leading position in the global energy and materials markets.”

The Aberdeen firm said shareholders are not yet required to take any action in relation to the possible offer.

