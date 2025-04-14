North-east porridge-maker Hamlyns of Scotland returns to profit amid volatile markets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North-east porridge-maker Hamlyns of Scotland returns to profit amid volatile markets

Turnover for the Banffshire firm rose to £27.8 million, despite a poor harvest for oat farmers.

By Liza Hamilton
Hamlyns of Scotland's mill at Boyndie, by Banff. Image: George Watson
Hamlyns of Scotland's mill at Boyndie, by Banff. Image: George Watson

Banff-based porridge-maker Hamlyns of Scotland has returned to profitability, but the company says volatile commodity markets remain a “major concern” and continue to weigh on earnings.

Newly filed accounts show turnover rose slightly to £27.8 million for the year to July 31 2024, up from £27.6 million the previous year.

The company, which employs 51 people, reported a pre-tax profit of £36,000, reversing a loss of £43,000 in the prior financial year.

Hamlyns also received government grants valued at nearly £500,000 during the period.

Volatility for Hamlyns of Scotland

Director John Lea said ongoing volatility in global commodity markets—particularly for grain and energy—remains a key challenge for the business.

He said the company’s strategic focus over the past year had been on managing those risks, alongside mitigating the effects of inflation across its supply chain.

Cutting the last of the oats during harvest in the Sidlaw Hills, near Abernyte.

Mr Lea described Hamlyns’ approach to risk management as a “key strength,” highlighting longstanding initiatives such as the company’s Oat Growing Scheme.

“Many of the policies that have been put in place over the years, such as the Oat Growing Scheme, have continued to prove their worth,” he said in his strategic report.

However, he noted that poor harvest conditions had impacted oat farmers, contributing to a decline in the firm’s gross margin for the year.

Mr Lea said the board will continue to monitor global events closely, warning the long-term outlook remains “uncertain.”

Despite the challenges, he said the company remains confident in its future, citing “ongoing demand, continuity of supply, productive capacity, and liquidity” as key reasons for an optimistic outlook through 2026.

‘Particularly bad’ harvest for oats

Hamlyns of Scotland was acquired by Cheshire-based Agri Food Holdings Ltd in April 2024.

The change forms part of a wider group reorganisation, which saw Hamlyns transferred from its previous parent company, Morning Foods Ltd, which had held a controlling interest.

The ownership change comes ahead of a major milestone for Hamlyns, which will mark its 60th anniversary in 2025.

Hamlyns’ new eco-friendly paper packaging. Image: Hamlyns of Scotland

In newly published accounts for Morning Foods—covering the year to July 31 2024—Mr Lea reported a drop in profits to £2.9 million, down from £6.6 million in 2023.

Meanwhile, turnover increased 10% to £224 million, up from £203 million the previous year.

“Oats had a particularly bad UK harvest, with premiums over other grains extending to record highs,” Mr Lea said.

“This increase in input commodity prices led to an increased turnover for the year.

“The loss of subsidiaries and discontinued operations during the year reflect a group reorganisation. All entities remain under group control.”

Trusted Scottish brand

Established in 1965, Hamlyns of Scotland has a long-standing reputation in Scottish oat milling and continues to operate from its mill in Boyndie, outside Banff.

The company produces traditional oatmeal along with a wide range of oat-based products, sourcing raw ingredients directly from farmers across Scotland.

Hamlyns’ products are widely stocked in major UK supermarkets, including Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, the Co-operative, Waitrose, and Morrisons.

 

