Exploring Lossiemouth

Make your way to the seaside and enjoy one of these local businesses

Presented by various businesses in Lossiemouth
Sunset shot of beach in Lossiemouth
Come for its beaches and stay for its charming local businesses.

Making your way to the seaside town of Lossiemouth this summer? It’s a beautiful town with dozens of shops, cafes, outdoor activities and of course, a dazzling coastline.

Spending a weekend or day in Lossiemouth? Check out our guide of these local businesses to support and shop local in Lossiemouth.

Must-visit small businesses in Lossiemouth

My.

Find exclusive ladieswear fashion at My. boutique in Lossiemouth.

My. is an exclusive ladieswear boutique in the beautiful coastal town of Lossiemouth embracing quality and individuality with carefully selected collections from leading European designers combining luxurious fabrics and textures to make you feel your best.

The concept of My. developed from a desire to help women feel their fabulous best, by offering beautiful, stylish and exclusive European designer clothing.

In a relaxed, pressure-free atmosphere, My.’s aim is to put the fun back into your shopping experience giving you the confidence to make that perfect purchase.

Learn more about My. today.

The Beach Hut

Interior of the Beach Hut Lossiemouth
Grab a bite at the Beach Hut in Lossiemouth.

Enjoy a warm and friendly welcome from the new team at The Beach Hut, a licensed café.

This family friendly café is situated on the beautiful west beach in Lossiemouth, with stunning views across the Moray Firth.

A cosy and unique spot, The Beach Hut café is open 7 days  from 10am  until 10pm. serving teas, coffee, cake with hot food served from 12 noon- 8pm.

It’s also dog-friendly and a licensed bar serving draft beer and cocktails.

Choose to sit inside or enjoy the views from our outside seating area, or if you prefer, you can takeaway and enjoy at your leisure.

The Beach Hut also hosts live music events and is available for private functions.

Learn more about The Beach Hut today.

The Golf View Hotel

Food of the Golf View restaurant.
Stay or simply enjoy a meal with a view at the Golf View in Lossiemouth.

The Golf View Hotel is set overlooking the famous Moray Golf Links, with breath-taking views across the Moray Firth itself.

The superior three-star hotel offers 19 bedrooms, including some that are dog friendly. This relaxing coastal retreat is ideal for both business and leisure travellers and is well renowned for looking after visiting golfers from across the world.

The hotel restaurant is used by locals as well as residents — always a good sign! You can take in the outstanding views as you enjoy a freshly cooked meal in the MacIntosh Restaurant and a whisky from the extensively stocked lounge bar.

The Golf View Hotel and Macintosh Restaurant provides free off-road private parking, and free Wi-Fi.

Learn more about The Golf View Hotel today.

Mieles

Gelato before seafront
Take a gelato to go from Miele’s in Lossiemouth.

Miele’s of Lossie is a small family business situated in the beautiful beachfront location on the esplanade in Lossiemouth, opposite the town’s East Beach.

Its outstanding choice of Italian Gelato is made fresh daily, filling the cabinets with an array of your favourite flavours plus some specials. There’s something to suit everyone.

Miele’s also has a selection of grab and go tubs for you to take home and enjoy at your leisure, as well as gelato cakes that are made to order.

Miele’s of Lossie offer hot drinks and food to go. Complement with Italian cannoli or select from its range of Italian pastries, perfect to take on your walk along the beach.

Learn more about Miele’s today.

Unique Ladieswear

woman model outside
Unique Ladieswear i Lossiemouth offers distinct fashions and even alterations on-site.

Enjoy a very warm welcome at Unique, a friendly ladieswear boutique situated on the seafront in Lossiemouth, the jewel of Moray!

The large retail premises offer an extensive range of beautiful ladieswear in sizes 8-24, ideal for that special occasion. Unique offers exclusive collections perfect for mothers of the bride or groom, ladies’ days, cruises and parties. For everyday dressing, Unique’s casual wear is relaxed, well-fitting and stylish.

Add the finishing touch from a choice of accessories including shoes, handbags, jewellery and hats. Unique stocks one of the largest range of sizes and styles in the area, so you’re sure to find the ideal piece.

And if it does need a little alteration to make it just right, Lindsey, the independent onsite seamstress, is on hand to tailor your garments perfectly to you.

At Unique, personal shopping is not an additional service, it’s simply what they do. The experienced and knowledgeable team will put you at ease, helping you look good and feel special.

A beautiful location, free parking right outside, regularly updated handpicked items for all occasions.

Learn more about Unique Ladieswear today.

 

