‘Extremely profitable’ Stonehaven hotel hits the market

The Station Hotel in Stonehaven has been put up for sale.

The hotel is located next to the town’s railway station and serves up hearty pub grub to locals and visitors.

Stonehaven is a popular tourist destination in the north-east and is famous for its Hogmanay Fireballs ceremony, which attracts large crowds to the coastal town.

Built in 1850, the hotel has been well-maintained over the decades, with white exterior walls and clear signage.

The Station Hotel features:

80-cover restaurant/lounge bar

Traditional public bar accommodating up to 60 patrons (seated and standing)

30-cover restaurant

Large function room with space for 140 guests

Snug area with space for 14 patrons

Commercial kitchen

14 hotel rooms (five ensuite)

Three-bedroom superior owners’ accommodation

Beer garden with outside TV, music and heaters

The property advert makes clear the business is doing well, describing the hotel as “extremely profitable”.

Sellers say that the accounts in the 12 months to February 2024 showed a turnover of £1.4 million.

All bedrooms were refurbished during lockdown and incorporate iconic Scottish elements such as tartan.

The large function room can be used for events such as weddings and party nights, with a dance floor in the centre of the room and a stage.

The hotel is rated highly on TripAdvisor with an average rating of 4.6 and more than 250 “excellent” reviews.

Many guests praise the location, value, service and food, saying: “It never disappoints.”

The sellers say the hotel would be well suited to an owner operator or as a family business.

The Station Hotel is being sold by Christie & Co, with a guide price of £1.35 million.