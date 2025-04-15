Two Aberdeen firms acquired in multi-million-pound deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Local Business

Two Aberdeen firms acquired in multi-million-pound deal

The managing director of the Westhill firms will be supported to "take the business to the next level".

By Alex Banks
Reftrade managing director Greg Spence and Cargostore CEO Andrew Hart. Image: Knights Media and PR
A pair of Aberdeen equipment firms have been acquired in a multi-million-pound deal.

Reftrade UK and Environstore manufacture custom shipping containers for the oil and gas sector.

The pair have been bought by London-headquartered supplier Cargostore Worldwide in order to bolster its capabilities in supporting offshore projects.

Cargostore’s first acquisition deal in its 30-year history will grow its staff figures to more than 20.

No plans for change

Westhill-based Reftrade and Environstore will be 100% owned by Cargostore, with no plans to change the existing Aberdeen teams..

The deal also marks a “strategic expansion” into key UK offshore hubs including the Granite City.

Reftrade and Environstore managing director Greg Spence will be supported by Cargostore’s management team to “take the business to the next level”.

Mr Spence said: “The acquisition comes at a time of significant growth for all three companies.

“And is the natural next step to collectively enhance our position as a global leader in the safe and timely delivery of the latest industry accredited refrigerated containers and temperature controlled units.

“There are many synergies between the companies; our people-first approach to service ensures our customers and talent are prioritised.

“This commitment to quality and service is what Reftrade UK and Environstore has become known for. We will continue this through Cargostore.”

Reftrade and Environstore acquisition

Cargostore will expand both its inventory and capability by using the Aberdeen firms’ existing products.

These additions will also allow the company to “meet growing demand” across offshore wind, decommissioning and clean energy.

Cargostore chief executive Andrew Hart said: “Over the past five years Cargostore has organically grown from strength-to-strength.

Cargostore CEO Andrew Hart also believes it is an “exciting” project. Image: Knights Media and PR

“The transition to renewable offshore energy sources, decarbonisation and decommissioning has been a core part of Cargostore’s growth story.

“Alongside supporting the global demand for clean gas and oil.

“This is an exciting moment as we fast-track our global growth through key strategic partnerships, new products, new geographies and for the first time, acquisitions. In other words, we’re just getting started.”

