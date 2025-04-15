First look inside new Lovisa store in Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

First look inside new Lovisa store in Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre

The popular retailer has arrived in the Granite City for the first time.

By Ross Hempseed
Lovisa opens in the Trinity Centre.
Lovisa opens in the Trinity Centre. Image: DC Thomson.

Lovisa welcomed its first customers today as its new store opened in Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre.

The retailer, known for its fashionable jewellery and accessories, is located between Primark and The Works.

Lovisa has stores in the Central Belt and Dundee, but this is the first time the brand has had a presence in the Granite City.

The store has shelves upon shelves of earrings, rings, body piercings and hair accessories to offer customers.

Lovisa is known for its large range of jewellery. Image: DC Thomson.

There is also a free piercing station, with customers paying nothing for the service — only the studs.

The Australian brand has assembled a 15-strong team for Aberdeen.

Lovisa opens in Trinity Centre

Ellen Thomson, one of the new staff members, told The Press and Journal she was an avid customer at Lovisa before being employed.

She said: “I’ve wanted a Lovisa here in Aberdeen for ages.

“Every time I am in Glasgow or Edinburgh, within half an hour I am in the shop.

“Lovisa has got so much range. The boutique collection is very popular and the free piercings are a massive attraction.”

Ellen Thompson is one of the staff employed at the Aberdeen store. Image: DC Thomson.

Ellen said that the new store will bring “a bit of life” back to the city centre after a decline in recent years.

She added: “Every single person I have told has been so excited and there’s been a lot of people crowding round the front of the store, peeking in to see what’s on offer.

“There is a definite buzz of excitement for the store opening.”

The piercing station in Lovisa. Image: DC Thomson.

The Trinity Centre has had recent success attracting big name brands and small independent businesses.

Just two months ago, Style For Your Shape owner Victoria Mutch relocated her shop from Schoolhill to the Trinity Centre, citing it as a “second chance” in the city.

Other independent businesses have moved out of the Curated market in the Bon Accord Centre into their own units.

The new store features shelves of jewellery. Image: DC Thomson.

It was previously reported that Lovisa would be moving into Union Square – a destination also posted on the company’s website.

However, it was later confirmed that Lovisa would be moving into the Trinity Centre instead.

Conversation