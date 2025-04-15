First look inside new Lovisa store in Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre

Lovisa welcomed its first customers today as its new store opened in Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre.

The retailer, known for its fashionable jewellery and accessories, is located between Primark and The Works.

Lovisa has stores in the Central Belt and Dundee, but this is the first time the brand has had a presence in the Granite City.

The store has shelves upon shelves of earrings, rings, body piercings and hair accessories to offer customers.

There is also a free piercing station, with customers paying nothing for the service — only the studs.

The Australian brand has assembled a 15-strong team for Aberdeen.

Lovisa opens in Trinity Centre

Ellen Thomson, one of the new staff members, told The Press and Journal she was an avid customer at Lovisa before being employed.

She said: “I’ve wanted a Lovisa here in Aberdeen for ages.

“Every time I am in Glasgow or Edinburgh, within half an hour I am in the shop.

“Lovisa has got so much range. The boutique collection is very popular and the free piercings are a massive attraction.”

Ellen said that the new store will bring “a bit of life” back to the city centre after a decline in recent years.

She added: “Every single person I have told has been so excited and there’s been a lot of people crowding round the front of the store, peeking in to see what’s on offer.

“There is a definite buzz of excitement for the store opening.”

The Trinity Centre has had recent success attracting big name brands and small independent businesses.

Just two months ago, Style For Your Shape owner Victoria Mutch relocated her shop from Schoolhill to the Trinity Centre, citing it as a “second chance” in the city.

Other independent businesses have moved out of the Curated market in the Bon Accord Centre into their own units.

It was previously reported that Lovisa would be moving into Union Square – a destination also posted on the company’s website.

However, it was later confirmed that Lovisa would be moving into the Trinity Centre instead.