Aberdeen architect struck off after chasing teen with meat cleaver

The former Aberdeen City Council architect was ordered to complete 225 hours of community service and has now been struck off the register.

By Liza Hamilton
Colin Doig pled guilty when he appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court in April 2024
An Aberdeen City Council architect who chased a teenager with a meat cleaver and seriously injured his wife during a violent rampage has been struck off by the regulator.

Colin Doig, 58, admitted carrying out a wine-fuelled attack at a property in Dundee on November 20, 2022.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Doig pursued a 14-year-old boy up a staircase, brandishing the meat cleaver, and repeatedly kicked and punched a door while shouting and screaming.

The terrified teenager later told police he feared for his life.

Victim required surgery

During the same incident, Doig’s wife sustained a severe ankle injury, requiring surgery to insert eight pins and a metal plate.

The conviction sparked enquiries from the Architects Registration Board (ARB), which is  the UK’s regulator of architects.

Doig, who according to the ARB lives at an address on Rosemount, Aberdeen, was convicted of assault and threatening behaviour on April 30, 2024.

Colin Doig pictured in 2017 in his role as Aberdeen City Council architect. He is pictured with Jenny Laing, who was the council leader at the time. Image: Kami Thomson

Doig avoided a custodial sentence but was ordered to complete 225 hours of unpaid community work.

The ARB launched disciplinary proceedings after becoming aware of the case through press reports.

The board said the decision to strike Doig from the professional register was made to protect the public and uphold the reputation of the architectural profession.

In its findings, the board cited Doig’s violent and threatening conduct, the serious assault requiring surgery, and the threats made towards a child.

In response to the ARB’s enquiries, Doig’s representatives said he had received a diagnosis of bipolar affective disorder in July 2023.

Erasure order ‘in public interest’

However, ARB’s disciplinary committee concluded that the severity of the offences and the circumstances surrounding them rendered him unfit to continue practising as an architect.

A spokesperson for the ARB said: “In light of the serious nature of the convictions, the parties agree that the imposition of an erasure order is an appropriate and proportionate disciplinary measure.

“The committee considers that the imposition of a disciplinary order of erasure would be appropriate to protect the public interest.”

Aberdeen City Council also confirmed Doig’s departure from his post.

A spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Mr Colin Doig is no longer employed by Aberdeen City Council.”

